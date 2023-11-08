Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, invincible, ms marvel, NXT, please don't destroy, Reacher, rick and morty, SAG-AFTRA, saturday night live, taylor swift, the cw, the marvels, what we do in the shadows, wwe

Ms. Marvel MIA? SNL/Taylor Swift, NXT/CW & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, SAG-AFTRA, Rick and Morty, Invincible, Please Don't Destroy/Taylor Swift, Ms. Marvel, Reacher, and more!

Article Summary Here's a look at Bleeding Cool's BCTV Daily Dispatch for Wednesday, November 8, 2023!

We're looking at Saturday Night Live, WWE NXT & The CW, SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP, and Adult Swim's Rick and Morty.

And let's not forget Prime Video's Invincible, Critical Role's Candela Obscura: Tide & Bone, FX's Shōgun, and Please Don't Destroy & Taylor Swift.

In addition, we have Marvel Studios' The Marvels/Ms. Marvel, Prime Video's Reacher, Crunchyroll & Walmart, FX's What We Do in the Shadows - and lots more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, November 8, 2023:

SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP Wrap Talks for Today; Wednesday Meeting Expected

WWE NXT Preview: Mick Foley Decides Who Might Be The Iron Survivors

SNL: Please Don't Destroy on Taylor Swift Joining "Three Sad Virgins"

Wargames Match Set for Survivor Series, Crushing Hopes of AEW Fans

WWE NXT Moving from USA Network to The CW in October 2024: Details

SAG-AFTRA: AMPTP Reportedly Adjusts AI Language; Tyler Perry Comments

Rick and Morty: Here's That Heartbreaking Oasis/"Live Forever" Cover

The Miz Triumphs on Raw as WWE's Dominance Over AEW Prevails

Invincible S02E02 Preview: New Guardians of the Globe Get a Test Run

Critical Role Announces Candela Obscura: Tide & Bone

Shōgun: FX Releases New Teaser for James Clavell Limited Series Adapt

Saturday Night Live Welcomes Timothée Chalamet, boygenius (VIDEO)

The Marvels Final Trailer Sees Ms. Marvel MIA: Where's Iman Vellani?

Reacher Season 2 Premieres December 15th; Official Trailer Released

SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP Talks Go Late Into Monday; Tuesday Talks Expected

Crunchyroll Set to Open 2,400 Fan Shops in Walmarts Across The U.S.

What We Do in the Shadows: Mark Hamill's Jim the Vampire Callback

Reacher, Doctor Who, Stranger Things, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

