SAG-AFTRA/WGA Strikes, SDCC 2023 Fallout & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SAG-AFTRA/WGA, SDCC, The Last of Us, Spider-Man, Invincible, Fran Drescher/Bob Iger, Justified & more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" dropping Kings of Leon with "California Waiting," we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? SAG-AFTRA & WGA Strikes, SDCC 2023, Marvel's Runaways, HBO's The Last of Us, Disney+'s Spider-Man: Freshman Year, TNT's AEW Rampage, The CW's Riverdale, Amazon's Invincible, FOX's WWE SmackDown, Vice-TV's Dark Side of the Ring, Fran Drescher/Bob Iger, FX's Justified: City Primeval, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, FX's Alien, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, BBC's Doctor Who, Disney+'s Ms. Marvel, Disney+/Disney Junior's Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SAG-AFTRA & WGA Strikes, SDCC 2023 Impact & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, July 14, 2023:

Runaways: Ariela Barer on Disney Removing Series, Bob Iger's Comments

The Last of Us Season 2 Could Arrive on Time; Season 3 Plans & More

Spider-Man: Polygon Pictures Tapped to Produce "Freshman Year" Series

AEW Rampage Preview: Tony Khan, Stay Off The Chadster's Spotify!

Riverdale S07E17 Overview: Ashleigh Murray Returns; S07E16 Images

Invincible Season 2: SDCC Panel Still Set; Robert Kirkman Flying Solo

WWE SmackDown Preview: Jey Uso Getting Title Shot at SummerSlam?

Archer, Bob's Burgers, Jury Duty, WWDITS & More SDCC Cancellations

Has Brian Pillman Jr. Defected from AEW to WWE?

Dark Side of the Ring S04E07 Trailer Spotlights Abdullah the Butcher

SAG-AFTRA: Fran Drescher to Disney: "Lock" Bob Iger "Behind Doors"

Justified: City Primeval Teaser: New City, Same Raylan Givens

Futurama, Solar Opposites, Bob's Burgers & More SDCC Bags Revealed

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Sets September Debut Date

Alien/SAG-AFTRA: Noah Hawley, FX Series Can Continue Filming (Kinda?)

Only Murders in the Building S03 Mystery Begins August 8th (TEASER)

Wheel of Time, Gen V, IWTV & More SDCC TV Panels Canceled: Report

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa Sports Serious Style in New Preview Image

Iman Vellani To Write Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant From Marvel Comics

Doctor Who 60th Annv Specials Set for BBC Books/Target Novelizations

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Returning to Disney+ This August

The Last of Us Season 2 Not Beholden to Game; Some "Furor" Expected

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E05 Review: A Peck-fect Performance

Doctor Who Season 20 Episode Short Sees Janet Fielding's Tegan Return

SAG-AFTRA, Gen V, AEW/Ruby Soho, Reacher & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

