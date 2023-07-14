Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: aew, bctv daily dispatch, fox news, gen v, Marvel Studios, Reacher, ron desantis, ruby soho, SAG-AFTRA, star trek, strange new worlds

SAG-AFTRA, Gen V, AEW/Ruby Soho, Reacher & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SAG-AFTRA, Ron DeSantis/FOX "News," AEW, Marvel Studios, Gen V, Strange New Worlds, Reacher, and lots more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" dropping Kings of Leon with "Supersoaker," we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? SAG-AFTRA, The CW's Nancy Drew, Ron DeSantis/FOX "News," TBS' AEW Dynamite, NBC's The Blacklist, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., DeSantis/Disney, Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer, Geraldo Rivera/FOX "News," Crunchyroll's PSYCHO-PASS: Providence, Marvel Studios, Netflix's The Witcher, Amazon's Gen V, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Amazon's Reacher, Disney+'s Ms. Marvel, Superman: Legacy, The Lesser Dead audio drama, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SAG-AFTRA, AEW's Ruby Soho, DeSantis/FOX "News," Marvel Studios, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Reacher, Gen V & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, July 14, 2023:

Nancy Drew Season 4 Previews; Kennedy McMann's Strike Message To Fans

DeSantis Goes Florida Over Trump; FOX "News" Moving On From Ron?

Chris Jericho, Don Callis Disgrace WWE History on AEW Dynamite

The Blacklist Series Finale Poster; James Spader on Playing Red & More

Friendship Blooms Between Adam Cole and MJF on AEW Dynamite

The Walking Dead: Dead City S01E05 Trailer Teases a Deadlier Danger

Clark Gregg Should School Disney's Bob Iger on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Nick Wayne Debuts in AEW Without Paying Dues in WWE Developmental

SAG-AFTRA Members Receive Strike Order: Here Are The Details

SAG-AFTRA National Board Gives Strike Order, Beginning At Midnight

Kota Ibushi, Pac Named as Blood and Guts Fifth Men on AEW Dynamite

Disney/DeSantis: Bob Iger Pushes Back on "Sexualized Content" Charge

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2: Netflix Releases Part 2 Trailer, Images

Geraldo Rivera on FOX "News" Departure, Tucker Carlson, Trump & More

Ruby Soho Disrespects WWE Legacy with AEW Dynamite Win

PSYCHO-PASS: Providence Gets Preview Clip Courtesy of Crunchyroll

Marvel Studios Was "Diluted" by Push for More Disney+ Content: Iger

The Witcher Season 3 Vol. 2: Netflix Previews Henry Cavill's Final Eps

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E06 Clip: Pelia's Shocking Discovery

Reacher Season 2: Prime Video Trailer Confirms December Return (VIDEO)

Gen V: "The Boys" Spinoff Confirmed for September; New Looks (VIDEO)

Disney CEO Bob Iger: WGA, SAG-AFTRA Expectations "Just Not Realistic"

Iman Vellani Reads The Death of Ms. Marvel

Superman: Legacy: Gunn on Daniel Craig/Lex Luthor Rumblings & More

Always Sunny, Superman, Venture Bros, SDCC & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Lesser Dead Launches on All Podcast Platforms, Includes BTS Audio

SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP Talks Collapse; Strike Vote, Press Conference Today

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!