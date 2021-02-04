Shaq vs. Cody Rhodes Set for March 3rd Dynamite

Greetings, comrades! It is I, you El Presidente, bringing you breaking news from tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. I am currently in the middle of recapping Dynamite, but I wanted to share this news about an exciting match coming up next month. Just announced on tonight's show, Shaq will team with Jade Cargill to face Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet on the March 3rd episode of Dynamite.

Here's what happened, taken from the recap, which will be published shortly after Dynamite goes off the air.

Last Thursday, Shaq cut a promo on Cody Rhodes on Inside the NBA and the hosts of the show talk about Cody and the match. He demonstrates his wrestling move, "the Black Tornado," which is basically the Judas Effect. They will face each other on March 3rd on Dynamite, not at a PPV, which makes sense since TNT wants the ratings for this crossover.

The feud between Cody and Shaq was originally meant to see Brandi Rhodes team with her husband to take on Shaq and Cargill, but Rhodes announced she was pregnant, forcing a recalibration. AEW added Red Velvet to the mix and now AEW and their network partners at TNT can finally get this NBA/AEW crossover underway.

And indeed, with weeks to promote the match, AEW could draw a big rating on March 3rd. The question is, what will WWE do to counter-program it on NXT? Maybe it's time for The Big Dog to head down to Orlando, comrades? Or maybe Shaq's old rival, The Big Show! Haw haw haw haw!

You can watch a video of the segment from Inside the NBA in AEW's tweet embedded below. Until next time, comrades: socialism or death!