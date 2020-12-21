Smackdown Loses to AEW Dynamite, The Grinch in Ratings War

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from inside the bloodstream of President-Elect Joe Biden, where I was injected earlier today after being shrunk to microscopic size and implanted into a vial of coronavirus vaccine. Now Joe Biden literally has socialism running through his veins. Haw haw haw haw! But I'm not here to talk about socialism today. Instead, I want to talk about the ratings for last week's episode of WWE Smackdown.

I am filling in on the ratings today for Chad McMahon after his wife Keighleyanne and some of his friends and family members staged an intervention before he saw that Smackdown barely topped a million viewers this week. And it's true, since it aired on FS1 instead of Fox this week, Smackdown saw a huge drop in viewership, way down under 2,000,000 viewers with just 1.03 million viewers overall. The 18-49 number was also down, with Smackdown getting just a .30. That put Smackdown not only behind a Freeform airing of The Grinch, but also behind last Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite, which scored a .32. Smackdown did defeat both shows in total viewership.

When it comes to the big ratings drop for Smackdown, many will correctly point to the network change, and it's true that FS1 is in fewer homes (79 million) than Fox (115 million). But it's only in 10 million less homes than TNT (89 million) and USA (90 million). And since both AEW Dynamite and NXT were relatively unscathed by schedule changes during the NBA playoffs, El Presidente says it's fair game to compare them to Smackdown for last week.

