SNL Cold Open, AJ Styles Retires, Fallout & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, AJ Styles, Fallout, Scooby-Doo, Reacher, Doctor Who, Starfleet Academy, School Spirits, and more!
Article Summary
- SNL returns Feb. 28th with Connor Storrie hosting and big buzz over the latest cold open.
- WWE shake-up: AJ Styles retires and Roman Reigns clinches an unconventional Royal Rumble victory.
- Fallout teases its Season 2 finale while Reacher, Doctor Who, and School Spirits drop new updates and previews.
- Additional TV news: Scooby-Doo/Netflix advice, Starfleet Academy, The Night Manager, and more trending shows.
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, WWE Royal Rumble, AJ Styles, Fallout, Scooby-Doo, Svengoolie, Reacher, Doctor Who, One Piece, Catherine O'Hara, Starfleet Academy, Married… with Children, The Night Manager, School Spirits, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, February 1st, 2026:
SNL Returns Feb. 28th: Heated Rivalry Star Connor Storrie Set to Host
Roman Reigns Wins Subdued, Intellectual Royal Rumble Match
SNL: 5 Pregame Thoughts on Cardi B, Cold Open, Season 51 Return & More
AJ Styles Retires in Tastefully Empty Royal Rumble Stadium
Fallout Previews Season 2 Finale, Drops Some Clues on What's to Come
Liv Morgan Wins Rumble in Front of Hundreds of Mildly Interested Fans
Scooby-Doo: Matthew Lillard's Advice for Netflix's Live-Action Series
Svengoolie Wages "War of the Colossal Beast" TONIGHT! Our Preview
Reacher: Jack's Back This October in New Novel "Chain Reaction"
WWE SmackDown Review: One More Stop Before Royal Rumble
WWE Royal Rumble Preview: Special Early Start Time, Don't Miss It
Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa Leaving After 2 Seasons Was "Surprise": Gatiss
One Piece Season 2 Mini-Teasers: Get to Know Mr. 9 & Miss Goldenweek
Don Lemon, It: Welcome to Derry & Doctor Who Buzz: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Catherine O'Hara: Hollywood Pays Tribute to SCTV, Schitt's Creek Star
Starfleet Academy: Dorn Talks Mentoring Diané on Klingon Experience
Whoever Steals This Book: Crunchyroll Nabs Rights to Novel Adaptation
Married… with Children: Faustino on TV Sister Applegate's MS Fight
The Night Manager Production Designer on Season 2, Hiddleston & More
School Spirits: MacPherson, Wedell, and Pichardo on Season 3 & More
SNL Cold Open: Can Pete Davidson's Tom Homan Get ICE Under Control?
