SNL Cold Open, AJ Styles Retires, Fallout & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, AJ Styles, Fallout, Scooby-Doo, Reacher, Doctor Who, Starfleet Academy, School Spirits, and more!

Article Summary SNL returns Feb. 28th with Connor Storrie hosting and big buzz over the latest cold open.

WWE shake-up: AJ Styles retires and Roman Reigns clinches an unconventional Royal Rumble victory.

Fallout teases its Season 2 finale while Reacher, Doctor Who, and School Spirits drop new updates and previews.

Additional TV news: Scooby-Doo/Netflix advice, Starfleet Academy, The Night Manager, and more trending shows.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, WWE Royal Rumble, AJ Styles, Fallout, Scooby-Doo, Svengoolie, Reacher, Doctor Who, One Piece, Catherine O'Hara, Starfleet Academy, Married… with Children, The Night Manager, School Spirits, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, February 1st, 2026:

SNL Returns Feb. 28th: Heated Rivalry Star Connor Storrie Set to Host

Roman Reigns Wins Subdued, Intellectual Royal Rumble Match

SNL: 5 Pregame Thoughts on Cardi B, Cold Open, Season 51 Return & More

AJ Styles Retires in Tastefully Empty Royal Rumble Stadium

Fallout Previews Season 2 Finale, Drops Some Clues on What's to Come

Liv Morgan Wins Rumble in Front of Hundreds of Mildly Interested Fans

Scooby-Doo: Matthew Lillard's Advice for Netflix's Live-Action Series

Svengoolie Wages "War of the Colossal Beast" TONIGHT! Our Preview

Reacher: Jack's Back This October in New Novel "Chain Reaction"

WWE SmackDown Review: One More Stop Before Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble Preview: Special Early Start Time, Don't Miss It

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa Leaving After 2 Seasons Was "Surprise": Gatiss

One Piece Season 2 Mini-Teasers: Get to Know Mr. 9 & Miss Goldenweek

Don Lemon, It: Welcome to Derry & Doctor Who Buzz: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Catherine O'Hara: Hollywood Pays Tribute to SCTV, Schitt's Creek Star

Starfleet Academy: Dorn Talks Mentoring Diané on Klingon Experience

Whoever Steals This Book: Crunchyroll Nabs Rights to Novel Adaptation

Married… with Children: Faustino on TV Sister Applegate's MS Fight

The Night Manager Production Designer on Season 2, Hiddleston & More

School Spirits: MacPherson, Wedell, and Pichardo on Season 3 & More

SNL Cold Open: Can Pete Davidson's Tom Homan Get ICE Under Control?

