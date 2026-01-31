Don Lemon, It: Welcome to Derry & Doctor Who Buzz: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, January 31st, 2026:

The X-Files: Sinners Cinematographer Reuniting with Ryan Coogler

Don Lemon Released From Jail, Speaks on Arrest: "I Will Not Be Silent"

Disney CEO Bob Iger Stepping Down Early; New CEO Soon: Report

WWE SmackDown Preview: Now With More Moral Quandaries

RuPaul's Drag Race S18E05: It's "The Rate-A-Queen Talent Show" Time!

Ted Lasso Star Jeremy Swift Announces Season 4 Has Wrapped Filming

Doctor Who Random Speculation: HBO/HBO Max Likes Working with Bad Wolf

Harry Potter: HBO Eyeing Early 2027 Premiere for Series Adaptation

It: Welcome to Derry Gets Very Promising Season 2 Status Update

House of the Dragon: Bloys Confirms Season 4 End; GRRM/Condal Issues

CM Punk Revealed As WWE 2K26 Cover Athlete With Finer Details

Trump's White House Mocks Don Lemon Arrest with Chain Emojis

The Rookie S08E06: "Burn 4 Love" Preview: A Valentine's Day Curse?

Will Trent Season 4 Ep. 5: "Nice to Meet You, Malcolm" Images Released

Sugar Season 2: Colin Farrell-Starrer Returns to Apple TV This Summer

Kermit Previews The Muppet Show, Will Host "Jimmy Kimmel" This Summer

Don Lemon Arrested By Fed Agents Over Minneapolis ICE Protest Coverage

Doctor Who: Big Finish Humble-Bundles 17 Dramas for Children in Need

Supergirl: Jason Momoa Says He Was "Born To" Play Lobo

Doctor Who, The Boys/"Melania" & Sex Criminals: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Our SNL Cold Open Dream: Johnson's Trump with Cardi B as Nicki Minaj

