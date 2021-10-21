SNL/Jason Sudeikis, BW/Ruby Rose & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 21 Oct 21

How can you be so warm? How can you know what I feel? Well, it's the way you move your hands. And it's the way you understand. And that's the reason that I'm asking (Hey-ee-yay-I). And that's the reason that I want to know (Hey-ee-yay-I). And that's the reason that I'm asking (Hey-ee-yay-I). And that's the reason that I'm… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Better Than Ezra for "In the Blood," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include The CW's Batwoman & Ruby Rose, Netflix & Dave Chappelle, NBC's SNL & Jason Sudeikis, Netflix's Daredevil & Charlie Cox, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia & Norm Macdonald, USA Network's WWE NXT, BBC's Doctor Who & Michael Sheen, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring & New Jack, and a whole ton more! And then we wrap things up with our review of Funimation's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, October 21, 2021:

Batwoman Update: Dougray Scott – Ruby Rose Claims "Entirely Made Up"

Netflix Employees Walk Out Over Chappelle Response (Images & Letter)

Saturday Night Live: Jason Sudeikis All Smiles at SNL Table Read

Squidbillies: Adult Swim Releases Official Trailer for Final Season

Aquaman: King of Atlantis Preview: Did Someone Say, "Trident Battle"?

Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 E13 Preview: New Jack Talks XPW "Perk"

Batwoman: Ruby Rose Fired Over "Workplace Behavior" Complaints – WBTV

WWE's 6-Minute "Build to Queen's Crown" Triples Length of QC Matches

Angelica Ross, Elliot Page & More Support Netflix Walkout; PSA Shared

Peanuts: The Charlie Brown & Snoopy Show Production Cel Hits Auction

Daredevil: Charlie Cox Cautions Fans to Be Careful What They Wish For

Bring The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror to Your Home This Halloween

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Gang Had a Fan in Norm Macdonald

Michael Sheen Same Odds As Olly Alexander For Doctor Who

I Know What You Did Last Summer Immersive Event Goes Grad Night Rager

Batwoman: Ruby Rose Blasts Showrunner, Producers Over Work Conditions

Extrapolations: Streep, Harington & More Set for Climate Change Series

Doctor Who: Flux – BBC Reveals Additional Guest Stars for Series 13

NXT 2.0 Recap For 10/19: Next Tuesday's Halloween Havoc Is Set!

Rick and Morty: A Profile in F***ed-Up Family Dynamics – Here's Why

And today's round-up of reviews includes Funimation's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train Arc E02 "Deep Sleep" Review

