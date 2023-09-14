Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, Opinion, TV | Tagged: Alan Moore, black lives matter, BLM, dc comics, opinion, v for vendetta, Watchmen

So Can We Watch "Watchmen" Now? Alan Moore Has Us Confused

With Alan Moore donating his DC Comics TV & Film royalties to Black Lives Matter (BLM), shouldn't we be supporting those projects even more?

In case you didn't catch the news when it dropped on Wednesday, The Telegraph had an opportunity to interview writer Alan Moore. At one point in the interview, the topic came up regarding how Moore's works have been adapted for film & television. Now, we have a feeling that if you're reading this then you're probably a Moore fan. That would also mean that you're more than well aware of Moore's feelings on that very topic. But just in case you're new to the game? Moore's not a big fan of what he feels that film & television have done to his works over the years. Like… not at all. It's a point that he's been on the record about for decades. But what we did learn was what Moore asked Warner Bros. Discovery-owned DC Comics to do with his television & film royalty checks now that he's no longer accepting them. "I don't really feel, with the recent films, that they have stood by what I assumed were their original principles. So I asked for DC Comics to send all of the money from any future TV series or films to Black Lives Matter, Moore revealed. So from this point forward, monies that would be heading his way from projects like HBO & Damon Lindelof's pseudo-sequel spinoff/remix of Moore, artist Dave Gibbons & colorist John Higgins' comic book classic Watchmen, the Natalie Portman & Hugo Weaving-starring V for Vendetta, and others would now head to Black Lives Matter (BLM)? Excellent! Great news! But it's also left us in a bit of a conundrum…

Okay, so let's look at how the monies that should be going to Alan Moore are instead going to BLM. It raises some questions. Does this mean Moore wants more adaptations of his works and for more people to check them out because it will increase the funding to BLM? Does this mean that Moore will dial back on his public trashing of the film & series adaptations? Because if he continues trashing them, isn't that contributing to folks not wanting to go see them – and thus, less funding heading to BLM? I think you can see just how far down the "confusion rabbit hole" you can end up tumbling down if you're not careful. Personally? I'm going to continue enjoying Moore, Gibbons & Higgins' and Lindelof's Watchmen. I'm going to embrace the cheese of the Sean Connery-starring League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and the brilliance of the comic book universe. At least now, when someone wants to berate me for liking something that Moore doesn't approve of, I can let them know that what I'm doing is going to a good cause. Who knows? They might even end up checking out Portman & Weaving's amazing chemistry for themselves – and actually enjoying it.

