South Park, The Regime, Charmed, Echo & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Rookie, South Park, Avatar: The Last Airbender, WBD/Paramount Global, Echo, Doctor Who, Charmed & more!

Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Snowpiercer, HBO's The Regime, ABC's The Rookie, Paramount+'s South Park (Not Suitable for Children), Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, Warner Bros. Discovery/Paramount Global, AEW/WWE, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Disney+'s Echo, BBC's Doctor Who, Marvel HQ's It's Jeff & The Avengers, Charmed, Marvel Studios/Lucasfilm 2024, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds/Quentin Tarantino, Great Pretender razbliuto, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Snowpiercer, The Regime, The Rookie, South Park, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Warner Bros. Discovery/Paramount Global, Echo, Doctor Who, Charmed & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, December 21, 2023:

Snowpiercer Star Optimistic Season 4 Is "Going to End Up Somewhere"

The Regime: Kate Winslet Goes Hardline Political Leader for HBO Series

The Rookie Fans Show Up Big in 2023 to Support ABC Series (RATINGS)

South Park (Not Suitable for Children) Preview: Cartman's Got "Cred"

Avatar: The Last Airbender: New Image Spotlights Aang, Katara & Sokka

Warner Bros. Discovery Eyeing Merger with Paramount Global: Report

Avoid AEW Dynamite Tonight: Why Tony Khan Is The Grinch of Wrestling

Rick and Morty Team Talks Fear, Diane & More; S07 Hits Max in January

Echo Director Sydney Freeland: Series Will Make Most of TV-MA Rating

Doctor Who: New Christmas Special Images; Millie Gibson Talks TARDIS

It's Jeff & The Avengers: Land Shark Makes Marvel HQ Animated Debut

Charmed Stars Claim Alyssa Milano Involved in Shannen Doherty Firing

Avatar: The Last Airbender Showrunner on Not Watching Shyamalan Film

X-Men '97, The Acolyte, Spider-Man & More Confirmed for Disney+ 2024

South Park Creators Just Dropped Something "Not Suitable for Children"

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Would Fit Quentin Tarantino Perfectly

Great Pretender razbliuto: Anime Feature Hits Theatres in Jan 2024

Avatar, Section 31, Doctor Who, Superman & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

