Space Force, LOT, Routh/Welling & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 04 Jan 22

With the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for this final day of 2021 includes Netflix's Space Force, The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Brandon Routh on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast talking Smallville star Tom Welling, BBC's Toast of Tinseltown, FOX's The Cleaning Lady, HBO Max's Station Eleven, BBC's Doctor Who, Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett, AEW/WWE, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, January 4, 2022:

Cunk on Earth: Diane Morgan Reprising Character for BBC/Netflix Comedy

South Park Fan & Singer Ed Sheeran's Life "Ruined" by "Ginger Kids" Ep

The Devil in the White City: Keanu Reeves In Talks to Join Hulu Series

WWE Raw Adds Fatal 4-Way #1 Contender Match, Styles vs. Omos

Walker Season 2 E07 Images: Moving on Without Micki; S02E08 Overview

Legends of Tomorrow S07E08 Images: Someone Embraces Their Inner Bro

WWE Champion to Probably Appear on WWE Raw Tonight

Brandon Routh Really Likes Tom Welling; Talks Meeting Smallville Star

Did Sasha Banks Get Injured At A WWE House Show Last Night?

Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker Regen Scene Wrapped & Here's How She Felt

Peacemaker Teaser Offers Viewers a Chance to "Meet the F**king Team"

The Cleaning Lady Preview Finds FOX Drama Breaking Bad in Timely Way

Snowpiercer Season 3 Trailer: They're Coming to Get Their Train Back

Space Force Season 2 Blasts Off This February; Preview Images Released

Nancy Drew Season 3 E10 Preview: The Truth Isn't Setting Anyone Free

AEW Plus Gets Two-Dollar Price Hike for 2022

BattleBots: Faruq Tauheed Discusses Season 6, Favorite Battles & More

Toast of Tinseltown Teaser: Welcome to the Freak Show, Steven!

Don't Hug Me I'm Scared: Oddly Iconic YouTube Channel Teases Return

The Book of Boba Fett Shares Garsa Fwip & Mayor's Majordomo Key Art

Cobra Kai Team Talks Season 4 Twists, Training Days & Daddy Issues

Station Eleven Proves Poignant Post-Apocalyptic Peter Pan Story

Saved by the Bell: Mario Lopez & Elizabeth Berkley Share NBC Memories

Doctor Who "Eve of the Daleks" Lets Creepy Guy Off the Hook, Win Girl

