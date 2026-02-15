Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Bad Bunny/FCC, Lestat Karaoke & "Bosch" Universe: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Bad Bunny/FCC, High Potential, The Vampire Lestat, Bridgerton, Stargate: Atlantis, Bosch Universe, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE/AEW, Trump/Obama, Bad Bunny/FCC, High Potential, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Watson, Sheriff Country, Marshals, Fire Country, The Vampire Lestat, Bridgerton, Stargate: Atlantis, Bosch Universe, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, February 15th, 2026:
WWE SmackDown Review: The Best Show Tony Khan Will Never Top
Trump's Racist AI Video Part of Social Media/TV "Clown Show": Obama
Bad Bunny/Super Bowl Halftime Show Was Reportedly Cleared by FCC
High Potential Star Kaitlin Olson Signals Season 2 Has Wrapped Filming
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E12: "The G Word…" Images & More
Watson: Here's What's Ahead with March 8th's S02E12: "A Family Meal"
Sheriff Country S01E11 "The Aftermath" Preview: A Deadly Conspiracy
Marshals Ep. 1: "Piya Wiconi" & Ep 2: "Zone of Death" Info Released
Fire Country S04E11 "Elite of the Elite" Images & Overview Released
Svengoolie & House of Sven DF Tonight! "Dracula" & "Dinoshark" Preview
The Vampire Lestat Is Giving You a Chance to Unleash Your Inner Lestat
AEW Grand Slam Australia Preview: Your Guide to Tony Khan Down Under
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Sneak Peek: Benedict Knows Who He Wants
Yen Press Has 4 Titles On Tap for Yen Audio Audiobook Adaptations
Jason Momoa: Working on Stargate: Atlantis "Was Like Going to College"
Bosch Universe: This November, Harry Returns in Connelly's The Hollow
Bosch Author Michael Connelly Unites Stilwell, Ballard for "Ironwood"
Steven Universe Season 1 Score Set for Major Vinyl Release
The Whitest Kids U'Know Animated Comedy "Mars" Screening This Month
