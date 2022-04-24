Spy x Family S01E03 "Prepare for the Interview" Completes The Family

Our quirky family is now complete and moved in together on this week's episode of Spy x Family, "Prepare for the Interview". A telepath, a Spy, and an Assassin living under one roof and hiding their true persona from one another, what can go wrong? Right? Turns out it is starting off a bit shaky for the Forger family and preparing for the upcoming interview seems to start off on the wrong foot.

Now that Loid and Yor have agreed to be married, she moves into the Forger residence. Surprisingly, she only has a few boxes of belongings which she is able to put away in record time. Anya gives her a tour of the home and they immediately start preparing for the school interview in which the kids and their parents get evaluated. If this initial trial was hinting at what is to come, well there is not a lot of hope for this family. However, they go out for a bit of fresh air and their chemistry is there. It gives some hope for Operation Strix to be successful.

This week's episode of Spy X Family was very endearing and funny. It was nice to see their first interactions as a family under the same roof. I love Anya's reactions to Yor thoughts: shocked, scared, and fascinated. I love the characters' dynamics so far, so much potential for disaster in just one small household. Yor's presence is pretty dual- very loveable and scary at the same time, even Loid had to do a second take at her fascination with blades. It does seem Yor and Loid are very similar in some ways, what they do and how they work to maintain the peace. I like how they both seem to complement each other in ways they do not seem to realize yet. Especially when they cashed after the guy who assaulted the old lady, they are definitely a great tag team. I hope we get more of these silly family moments experiencing what is like being normal.

Spy X Family is definitely cute and action-packed filled with so many endearing moments. I know things will probably pick up or change, but I look forward to this wild ride. I am very excited to see how things will turn out during the interview in the next episode. I mean, that little snipped we see of Loid, he did not look happy. Also, can we talk about how good the opening and credits are? I love the art and the songs for them. They make me want to do fanart.

