Spy x Family S01E12 "Penguin Park": Forger Family Keeps Up Appearances

The mid-season finale of Crunchyroll's Spy x Family was a perfect campy Forger episode to end part one of the anime. With no more episodes to go until October, we got enough of a Forger dose to keep our interest peaked until then. This was a great Forger family-centered episode that did a great job in bringing the family together. It also showed how much Twilight is investing in his made-up family and keeping it together as well as keeping appearances.

Twilight has been over-working himself, being assigned pretty much daily missions while still carrying Operation Strix at the same time. From his musings, we can tell WISE seems to be struggling in the staffing department. However, it seems Twilight has been careless coming in so late that the neighbors have started noticing and gossiping about him and how unhappy his family must be, suggesting he might be cheating on Yor. Despite nearly dying from exhaustion, he runs to the home to promise Yor and Anya they will be going for a family outing to the aquarium.

Things take a bit of a turn once Twilight sees he is being summoned for a mission at the aquarium as well, however, because he promised himself he would build a better world for kids he took the mission. Though I think it is interesting how hard he fought against taking that mission because, according to him, it was an important day for Operation Strix— but he kept staring at Anya as if he just wanted her to have a nice time.

The whole ordeal with the penguins at the aquarium had me giggling the whole time— Twilight is so good at playing all his parts. Though I feel so bad he keeps encountering so many obstacles. However, Anya is able to get Yor to help incapacitate the guy going after Twilight and he was able to return to the Forgers after winning a big penguin for Anya and winning over the old ladies that kept gossiping about him.

This episode of Spy x Family did a fantastic job in making me simp for the Forger family even more: Twilight and Yor just have to end up together with Anya. That said: Yor has me wondering about her Macbeth complex of seeing the blood of her victims covering her hands. There are so many questions I have about her, yet I do not think she is bad. I wonder where things will go for the Forgers and how Operation Strix will turn out. Will Twilight be faced with having to choose between WISE and his made-up family? Stay tuned…

