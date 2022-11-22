Star Trek, Batwoman/The Flash, Buffy, TWD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With respect to The Go-Go's for "Vacation" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Melissa Navia previewing a Season 2 away team look, AMC's The Walking Dead sharing episode & behind-the-scenes looks at Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes & Danai Gurira's Michonne, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution posting more preview images from the first two episodes, Freddie Prince Jr. revealing that he's never seen an episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Javicia Leslie bringing a whole ton of Batwoman vibes to The CW's The Flash, and ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails & The Rookie dropping some big episode overviews.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Paramount+'s Teen Wolf: The Movie, USA Network's WWE Raw, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Playing Dead podcast, Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla, Netflix's Treason, Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Tuesday, November 22, 2022:

Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Eps. 9 & 10 Overviews: Diner Attack?

The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 9 Preview Images Released: S05 Preview Update

The Flash: Batwoman Star Javicia Leslie's "Still Telling HERstory"

Criminal Minds: Evolution Posts Even More S16E01/S16E02 Preview Images

Teen Wolf: The Movie Preview Images Spotlight Scott, Allison & More

WWE Raw Preview: Who Will Be Made a Turkey Before Survivor Series?

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2: Ash Santos Joins Paramount+ Series Cast

Mythic Quest Season 3 Ep. 4 Preview: Joe Manganiello Gets "Cyrano'd"

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Freddie Prinze Jr. Has Never Seen An Episode

The Walking Dead Finale: So Why's Rick Smiling? Rick/Michonne Images

Rick and Morty Season 6 Ep. 8 Promo: Rick's Done Playing; S06E07 BTS

Playing Dead: Michael Nathanson Death Scenes Podcast Debuts Nov. 29th

Vikings: Valhalla Shares Season 2 Images Ahead of January 2023 Return

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 16 Ep. 1 Images: Rossi Being Rossi

Reginald Hudlin, JMS & More Assisting AWA Studios with TV/Film Adapts

Treason Preview: Because Charlie Cox Does Not Live By Daredevil Alone

Spy x Family Season 1 Ep 20 Review: Fun Filler Makes for Uneven Effort

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Previews Ortegas' S02 Away Team Outfit

The Walking Dead Wraps, Disney Do-Over & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

