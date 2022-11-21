The Walking Dead Wraps, Disney Do-Over & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Look in my eyes; what do you see?/The cult of personality/I know your anger; I know your dreams/I've been everything you want to be/I'm the cult of personality/Like Mussolini and Kennedy/I'm the cult of personality/The cult of personality/The cult of… the BCTV Daily Dispatch!" With respect to Living Colour for "Cult Of Personality" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes AMC's The Walking Dead saying goodbye & hello, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty feeding us all of the meta goodness that we can handle, Disney seeing a leadership change on a Sunday night, Kate Mulgrew going "Janeway" on Elon Musk's handling of Twitter, Jonathan Frakes going "full Riker" for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Michael Connelly (possibly) setting the endgame for Titus Welliver's Harry Bosch on the small screen, and the Power Rangers universe bids farewell to Jason David Frank.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Walking Dead Wraps, Disney Do-Over & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Elon Musk/Kanye West, Kenny Omega/Will Ospreay, NBC's Saturday Night Live/WWE, AEW Full Gear PPV leftovers, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Monday, November 21, 2022:

Can Rick and Morty Ever Get Too Meta? Not Yet: Season 6 Ep. 7 Review

We Ain't & Will Always Be The Walking Dead: Season 11 Ep. 24 Review

Shakeup At Disney: Bob Chapek Is Out, Bob Iger Is Back In

Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew Goes Full Janeway on Elon Musk Twitter Mess

Power Rangers Universe Remembers Green Ranger Jason David Frank

Rick and Morty Voice Cast Pick Season 6 Favs; S06 Episodes 1-6 Ranked

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Offers "Full Riker" & More: Jonathan Frakes

Slow Horses: Gary Oldman on Retiring from Acting After Series End

Star Trek: Discovery Co-Showrunner Signals Season 5 Filming Wrap

Elon Musk, Kanye West & Donald Trump: World's Worst Boy Band Begins?

The Walking Dead Cast Didn't Walk Away Empty-Handed By Any Means

Jason David Frank, Original Green Power Ranger, Has Passed Away

Kenny Omega Challenges Will Ospreay to Wrestle Kingdom Title Match

Saturday Night Live: The Night The Big Show Owned SNL (Sorry, Rock)

Full Gear: Swerve in Our Glory Implode as The Acclaimed Retain

Harry Bosch, Michael Connelly & Pulling the Trigger on Chekov's Gun

Full Gear: Sting and Darby Allin Triumph Over Jarrett and Lethal

Warrior Nun, Trump/Twitter, TWD/Adele, AEW & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.