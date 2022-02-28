Star Trek, Drag Race, SNL, TWD & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 28 Feb 22

Cut a tape of my favorite songs/Said, what I can't face to face/I hoped that you would share all my thoughts/We are young and unimpressed/By all you recognize/So play it all over and turn it wide/Now there is nothin'/But a mix tape left behind/Now it don't rewind… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Better Than Ezra for "Rewind" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & reviews for this morning includes AEW & Tony Khan, AMC's The Walking Dead, VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Paramount+'s Star Trek Discovery, Seth MacFarlane & FOX, Alan Tudyk's pitch for a Firefly/Resident Alien crossover, James Gunn goes "Top 3," the "Star Trek" universe remembers Leonard Nimoy, and more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Monday, February 28, 2022:

Star Trek: Leonard Nimoy's Loved Ones Mark 7th Anniversary of Passing

Saturday Night Live "Cut for Time": John Mulaney Goes Joe Rogan & More

James Gunn Talks Top 3: Rick and Morty, Stephen King Books & More

Seth MacFarlane Could See This Person on FOX's The Masked Singer

Star Trek: SNW – Number One & Spock Save Paramount Mountain, Not Kenny

What Is Tony Khan's Huge Announcement for AEW Dynamite This Week?

Alan Tudyk's Resident Alien/Firefly X-Over Pitch: When Harry Met Wash

Will Cody Rhodes Finally Debut on WWE Raw This Week?

Saturday Night Live, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 27 Feb 22

Now here's a look back at our line-up of reviews, with this time around including AMC's The Walking Dead, VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, NBC's Saturday Night Live, and Paramount+'s Star Trek Discovery:

The Walking Dead S11E10 Review: Yup, We're Lousy Friends; TWD Theories

RuPaul's Drag Race S14 E06 & E07 Review: Things Get Extra Thicc

Saturday Night Live & John Mulaney Offer SNL's Best Season Effort Yet

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 10 Review: The Road Long Tarka

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.