Raise a glass to freedom/Something they can never take away/Oh/No matter what they tell you/Someone will coming running/To take you home/Raise a glass to all of us/Tomorrow there'll be more of us/Telling the story of tonight/Out of… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Lin-Manuel Miranda & Ben Platt for "Found/Tonight" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Studio Ghibli & Lucasfilm announcing their Disney+ hand-drawn animated short, Zen- Grogu and Dust Bunnies; Ironheart star Dominique Thorne discussing her upcoming Disney+ series & unboxing some sweet Marvel merch; HBO Max's Titans dropping some preview images for the fourth season's fourth episode, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek warning of upcoming cuts in spending, cost & staffing; and we remember Kevin Conroy, aka "The Voice of Bruce Wayne & Batman."

Plus, check out our additional coverage: AMC's The Walking Dead, Disney+'s Willow, NBC's Saturday Night Live, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, FOX's WWE SmackDown, TNT's AEW Rampage, The CW's DC's Stargirl, FX's American Horror Story: NYC, ABC's The Rookie, Paramount+'s Wolf Pack, Netflix's The Gentlemen, Spotify's Quiet Part Loud, BBC's Doctor Who, Netflix's Dragon Age: Absolution, Netflix/Pokémon, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Saturday, November 12, 2022:

Ironheart: Dominique Thorne Unboxes Some Riri Williams Marvel Merch

The Walking Dead Doc Preview: Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus Early Days

Willow: Lucasfilm, Disney+ Sequel Series Releases New Preview Images

Saturday Night Live: Ice-T Teases SNL Appearance with Dave Chappelle

Interview with the Vampire Ep. 7 Preview: Lestat, King of Mardi Gras?

Zen- Grogu and Dust Bunnies: Studio Ghibli/Disney+ Short Hits Saturday

Criminal Minds: Evolution- Nicole Pacent Joins in Key Recurring Role

The Office: The Artist Formerly Known as Rainn Wilson Changed His Name

Disney CEO Chapek Warns of Impending Cuts in Spending, Costs, Staffing

SmackDown Will See The Usos And The New Day Reignite Their Rivalry

DC's Stargirl Season 3 Ep. 11 Promo: An Icy Reception; S03E12 Overview

American Horror Story: NYC Finale Trailer: That Something Dark Is Here

Titans Season 4 Ep. 4 "Super Super Mart" Images: Strange Bedfellows

The Rookie Returns In December; S05E08 Promo: Big "Speed"-ing Problem

Wolf Pack: Sarah Michelle Gellar Filming Wrap Video a Big Hug Fest

Ironheart: Thorne Discusses "Wakanda Forever" Setting Up Series & More

AEW Rampage Preview: All-Atlantic Title On The Line on Tonight's Show

Interview with the Vampire Episode 7 Preview: Is Louis Having Doubts?

Mark Hamill, Paul Dini on Batman: TAS Icon Kevin Conroy's Passing

Kevin Conroy, The Voice of Batman, Reportedly Passes Away, Age 66

Studio Ghibli/Lucasfilm Tease Now Includes Grogu & Hayao Miyazaki

The Gentlemen: Alexis Rodney Joins Netflix, Guy Ritchie Series Cast

Quiet Part Loud: Jordan Peele, Spotify Release Horror Podcast Trailer

Doctor Who: The Adventures of David Tennant's 14th Doctor Have Begun

Dragon Age: Absolution Official Trailer, Character Overviews Released

Ash Ketchum Now Pokémon World's Top Trainer- But What Price, The Fame?

