Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast Talks Prequel, Treading New Ground

While traditionalist Star Trek fans have been starving for a back-to-basics non-serialized series of the franchise in the Paramount+ era, Strange New Worlds hopes to deliver on that promise. At the Television Critics Association, the cast and crew of the upcoming series spoke about what the new series will be like. Joining the panel and covered on Twitter are stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Celia Gooding, and executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers.

"I never thought I would end up captaining the Enterprise," Mount, who plays Captain Christopher Pike, said. "It's insane. Every single day I'm on that set, it's disbelief and a feeling of tremendous gratitude." Mount takes over the role previously played by Jeffrey Hunter on The Original Series and Bruce Greenwood in the J. J. Abrams Kelvin Universe films. "I was recently doing some post-work remotely. […] We were really wanting to get this one thing right, and there was a pause and I just said, 'Guys…can we take a second and realize we're making a new Star Trek show??'"

"In our series, it's finding the balance between his human and Vulcan sides, between his deeper emotional sides and deeper logical sides. […] It feels like we're treading ground that's not been tread before," Peck said on playing Spock, which was originated by Leonard Nimoy on TOS and Zachary Quinto in the Abrams films. Rebecca Romijn plays Number One, which was originated by Majel Barrett Roddenberry in TOS. "The female characters in these genres are fantastic and strong, and they appeal to my daughters. I take them into consideration a lot of the time. […] There's also a nerd deep down inside and I really embrace it," she said.

Gooding takes over the role of Uhura, originally played by Nichelle Nichols in TOS and Zoe Saldana in the Abrams' films. "[Nichelle Nichols] was effortlessly capable, & I was very excited to bring that as a young Black woman. I'm also excited to introduce the parts of her that aren't really sure & have an opportunity to ask questions." Goldsman and Myers chimed in on how important staying true to the original as possible. "Within reason, we try to adhere to canon as much as possible," Goldsman said. "We take canon very seriously on the show because we don't want to break it, but we also want to have fun with it," Myers added. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premieres on Parmount+ on May 5.