Star Trek Universe Steps Up at SDCC 2023 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SDCC Day #3 brings big Star Trek: Discovery, Strange New Worlds & Lower Decks updates & lots more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" dropping Khalid with "Skyline" as our official SDCC 2023 Week theme, we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? SDCC 2023 Day #3, Adult Swim & Toonami's Uzumaki, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds & Star Trek: Lower Decks; FX's What We Do in the Shadows, TBS' American Dad!, AEW, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Watchmen/Crisis on Infinite Earths, Cartoon Network's Tiny Toons Looniversity, FX's Justified: City Primeval, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, & More From SDCC Day #3!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, July 23, 2023:

Uzumaki: Adult Swim Previews Anime Adapt of Junji Ito Horror Manga

Strange New Worlds/Lower Decks Shares Images, Animated Opener & More

FX Networks/SDCC Activations for AHS, WWDITS & More (Images/Video)

Comic-Con, Coronavirus And Cosplaying As Ahsoka

Strange New Worlds/Lower Decks Episode Drops Today; Musical Ep Preview

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Trailer: So About That "Pike Thing"?

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Sneak Preview, BTS Featurette Released

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 E03: "Pride Parade" Before The Fall

American Dad! Season 18 Teaser: Things Get Really Weird This September

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds/Lower Decks Team Talk Crossover Episode

AEW Collision Preview: Owen Hart Tournament Fallout and More

Interview with the Vampire: Reid on Delainey Hayles; Claudia Key Art

AEW Rampage Fails to Compare to Superior WWE Smackdown

Watchmen, Crisis on Infinite Earths Animated Films Set for 2024

Strange New Worlds, Wesley Offer Star Trek Fans a Complicated Kirk

Tiny Toons Looniversity Theme Song Honors OG "Adventures" Series

Justified: City Primeval Improves, Adds Layers to Elmore Leonard Novel

