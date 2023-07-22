Posted in: FX, Review, TV, What We Do In The Shadows | Tagged: fx networks, Review, season 5, what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 E03: "Pride Parade" Before The Fall

This week's episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, S05E03 "Pride Parade," was the gift that kept on "giving" in so many surprising ways.

This week a new episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows aired, "Pride Parade" was like the gift that keeps on giving… or should I say railing? Ha. Anyway, from the previous two episodes, we know that not all vampires are the same; there seems to be one stunted fledgling, but is it because of Van Helsing's lineage? We also learned of a new vampire rule that we did not know about before – apparently, a familiar cannot be turned by a different vampire other than their master. Would this also influence a vampire's turning – and how they turn?

To be honest, I am not even sure where to start unpacking this gem of an episode. I was pretty much left dumbfounded by the ending, though. I was not expecting this… any of it. Well, let's start with my favorite: Laszlo (Matt Berry) has taken an interest in Guillermo's (Harvey Guillen) case of a possibly failed vampiric transformation. However, every test he puts Guillermo through does not go as planned. Guillermo definitely is something else, but can we call it vampire yet? However, his skin does not react badly to the sun, and Laszlo is able to use his sweat to walk under the sun. Not without burning repercussions, though.

On her end, Nadja (Natasia Demetiou) gets help from The Guide (Kristen Schaal) and has swapped bodies with Nadja Ghost in order to help her fulfill her dream of losing her virginity. Though it does make me wonder if this will make her disappear… hmm… Anyway, she tried to seduce Colin (Mark Proksch), who cannot get "it" to work because he is more interested in the doll than Nadja's body. I think the most disturbing part of it all is Colin agreeing to also inhabit Nadja's body in an attempt to drive her ghost out. I mean, we all knew this whole situation spelled problems from its conception.

All of this is going on while they are trying to help Sean (Anthony Atamanuik) put on a Pride parade in an attempt to win the votes of the LGBTQ+ community, with Sean running as comptroller. Well, they do help – though Nandor (Kayvan Novak), who has been jealous of Laszlo's and Guillermo's time together, tries impressing Guillermo by going to outer space. Yet another plan that goes south, literally, as soon as he starts floating in space and then just proceeds to fall to Earth again as a naked fireball – directly in the middle of Sean's Pride parade.

I think the fact that the Pride Parade did not go as bad as I was expecting, mixed with the Colin-slash-Nadja two-face Voldemort-like monster they turned into – as well as naked Nandor – just became like sensory overload. Naturally, it went the one way I never imagined: the Nadja-Colin monstrosity getting sexed up by Laszlo with Nadja Ghost doll on his shoulder celebrating. I was actually surprised it was Guillermo himself who chose to walk away, I do not think he might have gotten turned down. I think this was one of the most surprising episodes of FX's What We Do in the Shadows… and I loved every second of it.

