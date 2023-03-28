Stargirl/Titans, South Park, Riverdale & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Musk/Shatner, Stargirl/Titans, Riverdale, Superman & Lois, Yellowjackets, Secret Invasion, South Park & more!
Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today? Elon Musk/William Shatner, DC's Stargirl/HBO Max's Titans, The CW's Riverdale, Peacock's Crystal Lake, USA Network's WWE Raw, The CW's Superman & Lois, Showtime's Yellowjackets, Disney+'s Secret Invasion, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, NBC's Saturday Night Live, The Walt Disney Company, Disney+/Disney Junior's Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, Comedy Central's South Park, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, Showtime's Ray Donovan, Tencent's The Three-Body Problem, Thomas the Tank Engine/Starlight Express, BBC's Doctor Who & more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, March 28, 2023:
Elon Musk to Star Trek's Shatner: Give Me Money. Money Me. Money Now
Stargirl/Titans Season 4 Crossover Set for April: What We Know So Far
Riverdale Season 7: Yet Another Time Jump? S07E03 Overview Released
Crystal Lake: Adrienne King Updates Peacock/"Friday the 13th" Series
WWE Raw Preview: The Final Raw Before WrestleMania
Superman & Lois Showrunner, Chriqui Preview S03E03 "In Cold Blood"
Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 2 Promo: The Hunger is Growing
Secret Invasion Makes 2023 Cut: Disney+ Dates Series for June Debut
Daredevil: Vincent D'Onofrio Confirms "Born Again" Season 2, Right?
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 7 "Dominion" Preview Images Released
SNL Sets Molly Shannon/Jonas Brothers, Ana de Armas/Karol G for April
Disney CEO Bob Iger: Multiple Rounds of Layoffs Begin This Week
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Releases Key Art, Preview Shorts
The Mandalorian Season 3: Kelleran Beq, Paz Vizsla Key Art Released
South Park Season 26 Finale Preview: Old Habits Die Hard for Garrison
Ray Donovan Star Dash Mihok Discusses Bunchy's Series & Film Journey
The Three-Body Problem Ep. 30 Finale Review Part 1: We're In Trouble
Thomas the Tank Engine Should Embrace Its "Starlight Express" Bond
Why Disney+ Can & Should Lead a Daytime Concert Revival
Doctor Who: How Shippers Saved the Show with "Thasmin" Love Story
Power Rangers, Star Trek, Gargoyles, ST5 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Kate Mulgrew on Picard in Daily LITG, 27th of March 2023
Superman & Lois Showrunner & EP Recap Season 3, Tease What's To Come
