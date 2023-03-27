Power Rangers, Star Trek, Gargoyles, ST5 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Rookie, Quantum Leap, Star Trek: Picard, Yellowjackets, Shatner/Musk, Power Rangers, Gargoyles, and more!

With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Fall Out Boy with "Love From The Other Side," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today? ABC's The Rookie, NBC's Quantum Leap, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Showtime's Yellowjackets, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, Jeremy Renner, William Shatner/Elon Musk, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Power Rangers/Amy Jo Johnson, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Gargoyles/Greg Weisman, HBO's The Last of Us, The Avengers & Honor Blackman, more love for "Star Trek" icon Kate Mulgrew, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Power Rangers, "Star Trek" Universe, Stranger Things 5, Shatner/Musk, Gargoyles & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, March 27, 2023:

The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 19 Preview: For Lucy & Tim, Reality Kicks In

Quantum Leap S01 Ep. 17 Preview: Ben Leaps Into Some Unfriendly Skies

Star Trek: Picard S03 Explores What's Inside Section 31's Secret Vault

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Popsicle Friends Forever

My Hero Academia S06E25 "No Man Is An Island": Teamwork Plus Ultra!

Jeremy Renner Walking with Anti-Gravity Treadmill in New Rehab Video

Daredevil: Vincent D'Onofrio Posts Video Live from GalaxyCon Richmond

Star Trek: William Shatner to Elon Musk: Twitter Should Be Paying Me

Power Rangers: Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson Shuts Down Reunion Rumor

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Key Art, First Look Images Released

Stranger Things 5 Spoiler Confirmed by Harbour, Netflix In Weird Way

AEW Rampage: Khan's Vendetta Against The Chadster Ruins Wrestling

Gargoyles: Greg Weisman Defends Creative Credit for Animated Series

The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 19 Images Released; Season Finale Reminder

The Last of Us Composer Discusses Franchise Revisit, Evoking Emotions

The Avengers: Honor Blackman's Cathy Gale, TV's First Action Heroine

Yellowjackets Interview: Creators, Showrunner Discuss Theories & More

Kate Mulgrew On Star Trek: Picard in Daily LITG, 26th of March 2023

Star Trek, Scrubs, Gunn/Snyder, "Dead City" & More BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.