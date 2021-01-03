Sting Compares Working for AEW to the Start of WCW Monday Nitro

Wrestling legend Sting rocked the wrestling world at AEW's Winter is Coming special when he made his AEW debut. Sting appeared recently on the AEW Unrestricted podcast where he talked about his debut with Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards and revealed his true feelings about working for AEW.

"It had to be a good feeling for you," Schiavone asked Sting, speaking about the atmosphere backstage at AEW. "I mean, we say this all the time about our our our team. And you had even mentioned this. Working for Tony is great. It has a great feeling backstage, doesn't it?"

"Yes, it does," Sting agreed. "And I had to tell Tony that I've had I had several of the guys approach me, and even some of the guys that don't even work with the company, and say that all kinds of good stuff about Tony. I haven't heard anybody say anything bad about Tony. And you can always tell when somebody is being genuine and when they're not being genuine. I've been doing this long enough. Even when somebody is trying to speak positive, you know, that there's an undercurrent of cynicism and bitterness and resentment and all that kind of stuff. But it's not so here with AEW, and I told Tony, man, it starts from the top and trickles on down to everyone else."

"The only time I ever got to experience anything like this was for a short period of time, probably 18 months or so with WCW when we launched the Monday Nitro Show and we had the Monday Night Wars going on, and we were killing it every single week," Sting continued. "But you had a bunch of guys, from the top all the way down to the bottom, all marching to the same beat in the same direction. There was unity, and the creative juices are flowing, and it's positive and it's good. There are no cliques. There's none of that kind of stuff. And so I experienced it there for a little while, everybody kind of moving in the same direction where everybody wanted the company as a whole to succeed and move forward. But it was short-lived. And here with AEW, it's like, I mean, it is almost knocking me over just how much everybody wants this company to succeed and to do well. So there's unity here. It's good. It's a healthy environment. I mean, I can see cancer from a mile away and I don't see any cancer cells here."

"Yeah. It's a pretty amazing place," agreed Aubrey Edwards. "And we talk about it frequently on this podcast as well as other places. I've been kind of waiting for the shoe to drop and it's been like a year and a half and it hasn't. So you're in really good hands. It's a nice family here. A lot of times, 'family' gets thrown around as a term like, 'oh, yeah, it's a family,' and then people are stabbing you in the back, but this is definitely one of those places where I know I haven't experienced anything like that. It's just everyone's all in it together. We're all working towards the same goal."

"Right," said Sting. "There isn't any group of people like this that's perfect, that's for sure. And I'm definitely not one of the perfect ones. But I gotta say, this is a really good, healthy environment. Everybody's got a smile on their face and, 'you're gonna love it here. You're gonna love it. This is the best,' you know. So it's good."

The Chadster is glad to hear that things are going so well for Sting and everyone backstage in AEW. I'll try to remember that the next time AEW insensitively beats WWE in the ratings, causing The Chadster to be unable to maintain an erection for the rest of the week. Sure, it's good that the atmosphere is so great in AEW, but what about the atmosphere in The Chadster's marriage? Does anybody ever think about that?

If you haven't already, give Sting's appearance on AEW Unrestricted a listen. In addition to all his thoughts on AEW that we'll be mining for clickbait articles over the next few days, Sting also looks back at his career, getting into pro wrestling with The Ultimate Warrior, working with Ric Flair, going through the Monday Night Wars, losing WCW, joining TNA, and getting his WrestleMania moment in WWE.

This post is part of a multi-part series: Stingbait – Clickbait Articles Mined from Sting's Appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast.

Sting Explains His Relationship with Tony Khan, How He Joined AEW

Tony Schiavone, Aubrey Edwards Share Reaction to Sting's AEW Debut

Sting Compares Working for AEW to the Start of WCW Monday Nitro

Sting Says He's Proud of Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes for AEW (Coming Soon)

Sting Says Even Ted Turner Was Blindsided by End of WCW (Coming Soon)

Sting Reveals Vince McMahon's Reaction to Him Going to TNA: "Bleggh" (Coming Soon)