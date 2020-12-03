Sting Promo and More Set for AEW Dynamite Next Week

AEW really pulled out all the stops last night for their special Winter is Coming episode of Dynamite. Sting made his surprise in AEW to save Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, and Darby Allin from a beatdown by Team Taz, and that wasn't even the most shocking thing to go down last night. That honor belongs to the ending of the AEW Championship match that saw Kenny Omega defeat Jon Moxley to win the belt with help from Don Callis, who then swiftly fled the building with Omega, leaving viewers with a promise to explain everything… on next week's episode of Impact Wrestling!

But while viewers may need to watch Impact to learn why Kenny Omega screwed over AEW, there's still plenty to look forward to on Dynamite next week. For one thing, after the ending to the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale, winners MJF and Orange Cassidy will go head-to-head on Dynamite next week. The winner will gain possession of the Dynamite Diamond for the next year.

MJF has other things to worry about, though, because, as a result of the discord he's been sowing in the group, particularly with Sammy Guevara, Chris Jericho issued an ultimatum. The Inner Circle must either decide to work together as a team in harmony or disband forever. Everyone has to make that decision next week on Dynamite.

We'll also see AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks take on The Hybrid 2 in a non-title match, with TH2 earning a shot at the titles if they win. But a wildcard in that match is The Acclaimed, who arrived in AEW last night and immediately started beef with the Bucks. Will they get involved in that match?

Lance Archer and Lucha Bros will also team up to take on Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade, as Eddie reminded us just as Dynamite was going off the air last night. Abadon will be in action in (presumably) a squash match. And Dustin Rhodes will take on 10 of the Dark Order (and we might see some development in the angle of their flirtation with Hangman Page). Last but not least, Sting is set to speak on Dynamite next week, letting us know why he's in AEW and whatever else is on his mind.