Sting Returned on AEW Dynamite?! Auughh man! So unfair! Sting's return on AEW Dynamite stings WWE in the worst way and invades The Chadster's dreams! How much more can one Chad take? 😩💔

Last night on AEW Dynamite, The Chadster was cheesed off once again when Sting returned to the ring! The match involved AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin facing off against The Mogul Embassy's Gates of Agony—Kaun & Toa Liona!

During this match, The Chadster couldn't help but notice how disrespectful Sting's appearance in AEW is to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. This so-called "Icon" literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back by choosing to end his career in AEW after he already ended it in WWE, losing to Triple H and getting recklessly powerbombed into the turnbuckle by Seth Rollins! 🤬 Who could ask for a better retirement than that?

The whole thing is upsetting, folks, and The Chadster can confirm that Sting doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. So there they were, Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy, battling against Kaun and Toa Liona, when Prince Nana, Brian Cage, and Swerve decided to walk out onto the ramp and watch the match. Out of nowhere, Sting's music hit, and he came to the ring, evening up the odds and standing by Darby's side. Tony Schiavone even had the audacity to say, "Sting is here!" It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

Now, The Chadster wants to tell you about a dream that transpired last night. 😴 In this nightmare, Tony Khan bribed members of Congress, slipping a proclamation praising AEW into the debt limit deal. The Chadster had to travel to Washington D.C., hoping to prevent this atrocity from making it into the final bill. 🏛️

Through the muddled corridors of Congress, The Chadster fought the growing sense of doom that this Tony-conspiracy would come to fruition. It truly seemed insurmountable. Eventually, finding the Oval Office, and feeling that the truth was within arm's reach, The Chadster entered, seeing the president's chair facing away from the door. 🇺🇸

The chair began to rotate slowly, the moment too horrifying to be real. Was it Tony Khan behind a masterplan to annihilate The Chadster's beloved WWE, or was this a nightmare? Upon seeing Tony Khan's sinister grin, The Chadster woke up screaming, realizing that this obsession with ruining WWE has now infiltrated The Chadster's dreams. 😱

Tony Khan, The Chadster pleads, please stop being so obsessed with The Chadster!

After all of that, The Chadster decided to pour a nice cold White Claw seltzer to calm down – but only after taking a brief drive in the Mazda Miata to clear the fog that Tony Khan has clouded The Chadster's mind with. 🚗

In conclusion, AEW Dynamite has once again proven why it's so unfair to WWE and The Chadster with Sting's return. The disrespect they have for the wrestling business is abundantly clear, and The Chadster is left to wonder when this madness will end! 😔

