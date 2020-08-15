Stranger Things 4: Joe Keery Offers Thoughts on Delay, Goes Hyperbolic

As more and more television productions begin to slowly start back up (depending on where in the world they're working), updates have been coming in from all corners. When it comes to the fourth season of Netflix's Stranger Things, we've been hearing more from the cast even if other details are being kept closely guarded. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter to promote his horror-satire feature film Spree from filmmaker Eugene Kotlyarenko, Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) was asked if he thought the delay would eventually end up benefitting the series.

As always, the actor has faith in the Duffer brothers' decision-making while also wanting to get the series to the fans as soon as possible: "I mean, it definitely gives them more time to write, and I think that that's always good. I guess there's the issue of the kids growing, but apart from that, I just think that we want to get the show out as soon as possible for people. That's definitely true. But something that the [Duffer] brothers have always been extremely, extremely controlling over is just the quality control of the show. So, if this just gives them more time to realize what their vision is, then yeah, I think it could be a good thing." When asked to "offer any hyperbolic statements" he may have to tease the new season, Keery embraced his mission before promising that fans' patience will be worth it: "(Laughs) 'It's crazy! It's crazy!' Hmm, what to say… It'll be worth the wait, hopefully."

Late last month, Keery's Stranger Things co-star Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) was asked about the delay in filming, with the actress finding a silver lining in that it gives the writers more time to fully craft the story they want (and thus, a ninth episode: "Normally, we get the first few scripts, and then they have to keep writing due to the schedule of it. And it takes a while to craft a script. So, normally, there's a kind of 'writing as we're going,' but it seems they've had enough time. I think it's maybe been a blessing for the writers, in some way, because they had the time to just sit down, think and create. So, yeah, it appears to be that they've got it all down."

In early March, the cast of Stranger Things took us inside the show's fourth season "secret" table read. We couldn't help but smile at what was more a family reunion or a return to summer camp (if there with Demogorgons in the woods, that is) than going back to work. Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) revealed that he read the first four scripts when he was asked about starting production on the fourth season: "I look forward to this so much. It's my favorite thing in the world, and I love working with these people. It's like a family. I read the first four scripts, and they are amazing. I can't wait to see where they go with the rest of the season."