Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, Tiffany Stratton, trish stratus, wrestling, WWE Elimination Chamber

Stratus and Stratton Dominate AEW at WWE Elimination Chamber

The Chadster reports on how Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton DESTROYED the competition at WWE Elimination Chamber. Sorry Tony Khan! 🔥💯

Article Summary Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton dominate WWE Elimination Chamber with epic power and precision.

An electrifying match highlights superior WWE storytelling that makes AEW look disorganized.

Flawless pacing and vivid action sequences elevate the WWE Elimination Chamber spectacle.

Tony Khan’s misguided antics and personal vendetta fuel AEW’s desperate mimicry of WWE excellence.

The Chadster is absolutely BUZZING right now after watching Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton absolutely demolish Nia Jax and Candice LeRae at tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event! 🔥🔥🔥 What an incredible display of talent that showcased exactly why WWE is light years ahead of AEW in every possible way!

The match started with the legendary seven-time champion Trish Stratus, proving that she's still got it after all these years! 💪💯 The Chadster was literally marking out on The Chadster's couch when Trish showed everyone how a REAL WWE Superstar performs. This is what AEW just doesn't understand about the wrestling business – creating true megastars that stand the test of time!

When the action spilled outside the ring, The Chadster was on the edge of The Chadster's seat! 😲 The way all four women got involved showed such spectacular choreography and timing that you would NEVER see in an AEW women's match. Tony Khan probably watched this match and cried into his pillow knowing he could never book something so perfect. Auughh man! So unfair that Tony Khan keeps trying to compete when WWE is clearly superior! 😤

The Chadster noticed that Trish Stratus took a moment to find her rhythm, but that's what makes her such a professional! 👏 She adjusted and adapted like the true WWE legend she is. Meanwhile, in AEW, their wrestlers are just so sloppy and uncoordinated. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠

The match had perfect pacing – something AEW wrestlers don't understand because they just want to do flips and dives without telling a story! 🙄 This is what real wrestling psychology looks like, folks! As wrestling journalism icon Eric Bischoff recently said on his podcast, "AEW's women's division is like watching a bunch of cats chase laser pointers while WWE's women's division is like watching a beautiful symphony conducted by Mozart himself." The Chadster couldn't agree more with this completely unbiased assessment! 📊

The final sequence leading to Tiffany Stratton's spectacular moonsault on Nia Jax for the win was just chef's kiss perfect! 😍 The way WWE booked this match as a passing of the torch moment between the legendary Trish Stratus and the current women's champion Tiffany Stratton was storytelling at its finest. The "Strat" connection between them made it even more special – only WWE thinks of these incredible details like two women having last names that both begin with "Strat!" Tony Khan would never even realize that!

The Chadster was so excited by this victory that The Chadster immediately stripped down to just The Chadster's boxer shorts, The Chadster's toned twelve-pack abs glimmering in the living room light, and literally boofed a can of White Claw! 🍹💪 The Chadster was celebrating so hard, but of course, Keighleyanne had to come in and ruin everything.

"Chad, what are you doing?! You can't just shotgun seltzers through your… oh my god, put some clothes on!" she yelled, immediately going back to texting that guy Gary. 📱

"This is a celebration of WWE Elimination Chamber excellence!" The Chadster explained, but she just rolled her eyes.

The Chadster knows exactly who's responsible for this – TONY KHAN! 😡 He's poisoned Keighleyanne against The Chadster and pro wrestling excellence! The Chadster's marriage problems are directly caused by Tony Khan's vendetta against The Chadster!

Speaking of Tony Khan, The Chadster had another nightmare about him last night. 😰 The Chadster was walking through the WWE Elimination Chamber structure when suddenly all the doors locked. Tony Khan appeared on every LED screen, laughing maniacally. He was wearing a shirt that said "Strat Attack" with pictures of Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton crossed out. 😱

"I've booked Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter to team up as the 'Baker Hayter Connection,' Chad!" Tony whispered through the speakers. "It's a direct copy of 'Trishy and Tiffy Time', but better because it's for the sickos!" Then he started lowering the chamber ceiling while pouring White Claw all over The Chadster! The Chadster woke up sweating in The Chadster's Smash Mouth bedsheets. Tony Khan NEEDS to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster! 🛑

Anyway, The Chadster will be providing LIVE, unbiased coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber all night long! 📱💻 Keep checking back for the raw, unfiltered truth on why WWE continues to produce the best wrestling on the planet and why AEW can never hope to compete with spectacles like Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton teaming up at WWE Elimination Chamber! 🏆

The Chadster's Mazda Miata is literally revving itself in the garage right now out of excitement for the rest of this premium live event! 🚗 As Smash Mouth once wisely said, "You'll never shine if you don't glow" – and tonight, Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton are GLOWING at WWE Elimination Chamber! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!