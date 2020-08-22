SummerSlam: Strowman vs. Wyatt Upgraded to Falls Count Anywhere

Tomorrow, Braun Strowman will face The Fiend at WWE SummerSlam, settling the differences between the two monsters in the culmination of a months-long feud built on years of shared history. And if you thought that sort of result could be achieved in a regular old wrestling match, you're absolutely incorrect! Announced on the debut episode of the rebooted Talking Smack this morning, the match between Strowman and Wyatt will now be a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

The decision comes after Strowman tried to murder Wyatt live on Smackdown last night. Strowman invaded and trashed the Firefly Funhouse, right after Wyatt put on a puppet show that showed Strowman making out with Alexa Bliss. Strowman dragged Wyatt back to the arena and tossed him off a loading dock. Wyatt was carted off in an ambulance, but the ambulance never left the building. Instead, Wyatt transformed into the Fiend and emerged from the back of the ambulance to laugh like a maniac.

After that, it was clear that the match couldn't take place only in a wrestling ring. On Talking Smack this morning, WWE made it official, and The Fiend will face Strowman in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Here's what WWE has to say about the match:

After months of slugfests, mind games and putting each other through hell, "The Monster" and "The Fiend" are finally set to collide for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Who will emerge from what is sure to be a nasty title fight? Find out at SummerSlam on Sunday, August 23, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network!

SummerSlam airs on Sunday on the WWE Network. It will be broadcast live from the Amway Center in Orlando, where WWE has set up residency and built its new Thunderdome set. SummerSlam kicks off at 7 PM tomorrow.