Supergirl, Always Sunny/Jason Kelce, HOTD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Always Sunny/Jason Kelce, Supergirl/Melissa Benoist, Doctor Who, TWD: The Ones Who Live, Community, and more!

Article Summary Explore Melissa Benoist's insights on Supergirl's new era with Milly Alcock.

Look back on Always Sunny's Jason Kelce crossover and a Community movie update.

Anticipate a June premiere of HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2 and Doctor Who news.

Dive into the latest on TWD: The Ones Who Live and updates from WWE Hall of Fame.

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia & Jason Kelce, Supergirl/Melissa Benoist, HBO's House of the Dragon, BBC's Doctor Who, USA Network's WWE Raw, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, CBS's NCIS: Origins, Peacock's Community: The Movie, NBC's Night Court, FOX's Baywatch, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, WWE Hall of Fame's Paul Heyman, McDonald's/Studio Pierrot, Netflix's Death By Lightning, Netflix's Ripley, HBO's Last Week Tonight, SNL/Martha Stewart, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, March 5, 2024:

Always Sunny: When Jason Kelce Helped Charlie Help Eagles Win SBLII

Supergirl: Melissa Benoist on Milly Alcock Making Character Her Own

House of the Dragon Season 2: WBD Executive Confirms June Premiere

Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies Checks-In From TARDIS Set

WWE Raw Preview: Forget All About Sting's Boring Retirement Match

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Ep. 3 "Bye" Images Released

NCIS: Origins: CBS Prequel Series Taps Austin Stowell as Young Gibbs

Community: McHale Would Be "Shocked" If Filming Didn't Happen In 2024

Night Court S02 "Chips Ahoy" Images: Dan Goes All-In on Poker Game

Baywatch Reboot Series Slow Motion-Running Its Way to FOX: Details

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Huge E02 "Gone" Image Gallery

Only Murders in the Building: Kumail Nanjiani Joins Season 4 Cast

Paul Heyman Named First Inductee in 2024 WWE Hall of Fame

McDonald's, Studio Pierrot Anime Short: It's Love at First WcNugget

Death By Lightning: Offerman, Gilpin in Garfield Assassination Series

Ripley Official Trailer Previews Andrew Scott-Starring Limited Series

Last Week Tonight: John Oliver Knows Who New DCU Batman Should Be

SNL: Ana Gasteyer on Classic Sketch, Martha Stewart's "Hot Mom Factor"

