Supergirl, Ted Lasso, South Park & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 29 Oct 21

If I can't find the cure, I'll… I'll fix you with my love. No matter what you know, I'll… I'll fix you with my love. And if you say you're okay, I'm gonna heal you anyway. Promise I'll always be there. Promise I'll be the cure… be the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Lady Gaga for "The Cure" welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today include the BBC's Doctor Who & Steven Moffat, Dave Chappelle & Netflix, The CW's Supergirl/Melissa Benoist, Netflix's Cowboy Bebop, Disney+'s Hawkeye & The Mandalorian/Sasha Banks, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso & Mitt Romney, TNT's AEW Dynamite & Andrade, and tons more! And we wrap things up with our reviews of The CW's DC's Stargirl and TNT's AEW Dynamite.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, October 29, 2021:

Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Set for Halloween TikTok Watch Party

Wattpad WEBTOON Studios Adapting Webcomics, Ebooks: Gremoryland & More

From: EPIX Horror Series Teaser a Nightmare of Isolation & Forests

National Treasure: Disney+ Casts Lisette Alexis to Lead Series Take

gen:LOCK Season 2 – The Fight Continues in HBO Max Official Trailer

Cowboy Bebop Character Key Art Starts with A Bang & Ends with A Bark

Supergirl: Melissa Benoist on Possible Return, Arrowverse Crossovers

Walker Star Jared Padalecki Talks Season 2 Family Feud; S02 Featurette

Mitt Romney Dressing as Ted Lasso Is the Height of Not Getting It

Tomb Raider: Netflix Anime Series Casts Allen Maldonado & Earl Baylon

24 Star Kiefer Sutherland Headlining 20th Anniversary Virtual Reunion

Hawkeye Teaser: Saving The Holidays Even If It (Nearly) Kills Them

Doctor Who: Steven Moffat Apologizes for "Flux" Weeping Angels Spoiler

AEW Dynamite: Andrade Finally Addresses the Elephant in the Room

Cowboy Bebop Key Art Finds John Cho's Spike Spiegel Taking Aim

Chappelle Helps Netflix: South Park's Stone; Chappelle Fan on Stargirl

Yellowjackets: Showtime Trailer Proves The Past Never Stays Buried

The Mandalorian: Mercedes Varnado aka Sasha Banks Shares S03 Status

Now here's a look at today's BCTV reviews for The CW's DC's Stargirl and TNT's AEW Dynamite:

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 12 Review: Deeper Into The Darkness

Nine Unfair Things The Chadster Hated About AEW Dynamite This Week

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lady Gaga – The Cure (Official Lyric Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I4IXxzioDAk)