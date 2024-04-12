Posted in: Comics, TV | Tagged: Elizabeth Tulloch, newlitg

Elizabeth Tulloch Breaks A Bone in The Daily LITG, 12th of April, 2024

Elizabeth Tulloch breaking a bone topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool. Here you can still read all about stuff.

Article Summary Elizabeth Tulloch's bone fracture dominates Bleeding Cool's traffic.

The Daily LITG covers comics, TV, movies, and games info.

Readers can subscribe to Bleeding Cool's mailing list for updates.

Highlights include Superman & Lois updates and X-Men '97 teaser.

Elizabeth Tulloch breaking a bone topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool. Here you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Elizabeth Tulloch Breaks A Bone in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Chip Zdarsky Off Daredevil But On Batman

LITG two years ago, Umbrella Academy Breaks Hearts

LITG three years ago, English Comic Shops Opened Up

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG four years ago, Direct Market, Diamond, DC Zoom

People loved those DC, Marvel and Batman Zoom backgrounds. However, in more substantial articles, it's all about bringing the direct market back.

LITG five years ago, The House Of Ideas and the Return of X-Statix

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Mark Brooks , artist on Batman, Cable & Deadpool, Ultimate X-Men, The Amazing Spider-Man, New X-Men and Avengers: The Initiative.



, artist on Batman, Cable & Deadpool, Ultimate X-Men, The Amazing Spider-Man, New X-Men and Avengers: The Initiative. Bruce H. Bolinger , Cracked magazine cartoonist

, Cracked magazine cartoonist Gary Martin , artist on Nexus, Mega Man, Doom Patrol.

, artist on Nexus, Mega Man, Doom Patrol. Troy Nixey of Trout, Only The End Of The World Again, Vinegar Teeth and The Black Sinister.

of Trout, Only The End Of The World Again, Vinegar Teeth and The Black Sinister. Alan Vickers, manager of New England Comics

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Elizabeth Tulloch Elizabeth Tulloch Elizabeth Tulloch Elizabeth Tulloch Elizabeth Tulloch Elizabeth Tulloch

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!