Dead Boy Detectives, X-Men '97, CM Punk & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, Disney+'s X-Men '97, The Mandalorian/Gina Carano, Apple TV+'s Dark Matter, Prime Video/BBC's The Night Manager, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, DC Studios' Superman, CM Punk/AEW, CBS's S.W.A.T., Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Prime Video's Fallout, Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives, Netflix's Bridgerton, Alibi Channel's Bookish & more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, April 12, 2024:

SNL: Sarah Sherman: Eclipse Victim; Ryan Gosling's Fashion Miss & More

X-Men '97 Star Lenore Zann Offers Fans Episode 5 Emotional Support

The Mandalorian: Gina Carano Posts on Disney Motion to Dismiss Lawsuit

Dark Matter Eps. 1 & 2 Hit Apple TV+ on May 8th: Official Trailer

The Night Manager: BBC, Prime Video Tap Tom Hiddleston for 2 Seasons

Could A New Star Trek Series Ever Reach 100 Eps? Kurtzman Responds

Superman PEZ Plot Giving Us James Gunn/Rick and Morty Flashbacks

In Defense of CM Punk After The Release of Jack Perry Fight Footage

S.W.A.T. Returning to CBS for Season 8: Shemar Moore Responds

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters S02, More "Monsterverse" Series Confirmed

X-Men '97 Teaser Beats The Drums of "War"; Teases Captain America

Star Trek: Discovery S05E04 "Face the Strange" Sneak Preview Released

Fallout: Michael Chiklis Praises "The Shield" Co-Star Walton Goggins

Dead Boy Detectives Sneak Preview Intros Lukas Gage's Cat King (VIDEO)

Saved by the Bell: Gosselaar on "Quiet on Set"/Nickelodeon Revelations

Bridgerton Season 3 Official Trailer, Cast Reaction Video Released

Bookish: Mark Gatiss (Doctor Who, Sherlock) Set for Detective Drama

X-Men '97 Episode 5 Shocker: No, YOU'RE Crying! BCTV Daily Dispatch

