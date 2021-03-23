Superman & Lois S01E05 Preview: Smallville Celebrates; Lois's New Lead

Okay, a few observations before we head into the preview package for this week's episode of The CW's Superman & Lois. First, "The Best of Smallville" will be the last episode before the series heads back into production for a return later this spring/summer. Sorry for any confusion but there was a little back-n-forth over whether last week's or this week's episode would be the mid-season-ender. Second, General Lane (Dylan Walsh) is in the running for the worst grandfather, father, and father-in-law of all time- a trifecta of dangerous dysfunction. Second, anything called "Project 7734" that comes from Captain Luthor (Wole Parks) can not be a good thing for Clark/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin)- neither can Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) getting his hands on X-Kryptonite. Third, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) is not having a great time in Smallville- and from the looks of things, that, the other points, and a whole lot of other unexpected things are on the way before the break- including a meeting between Luthor and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch)?

Superman & Lois Season 1, Episode 5 "The Best of Smallville": HOME – As Smallville celebrates its first Harvest Festival since Martha's passing, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) is reminded of what his mother meant to him and learns a lesson that will help him move past her death. Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) makes a breakthrough in the investigation of Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Lastly, Kyle (Erik Valdez) tries to reconnect with Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), but it seems like he might be falling back into his old ways. Dylan Walsh, Jordan Elsass, and Alex Garfin also star. The episode was directed by Rachel Talalay with a story by Todd Helbing and a teleplay by Brent Fletcher and Nadria Tucker.

In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, "Teen Wolf") and comic books' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, "Grimm"), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, "Little Fires Everywhere") and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, "The Peanuts Movie") could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.

Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, "Entourage"), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark's first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, "Graceland"). The adults aren't the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle's rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, "Wander Darkly"). Of course, there's never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois' father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, "Nip/Tuck") looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment's notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois' return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, "All American") enters their lives.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as the Stranger, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr, and Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directs the pilot from a story by Berlanti and Helbing, with a teleplay by Helbing.