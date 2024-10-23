Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Interview with the Vampire, Yellowstone & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Arrowverse, The Rookie, Superman & Lois, Interview with the Vampire, Night Court, Yellowstone, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FOX's Billionaire Apocalypse, Eminem & President Barack Obama, CBS's Tracker, Prime Video's The Boys/Vought Rising, Arrowverse, ABC's The Rookie, CW's Superman & Lois, Prime Video's God of War, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, NBC's Night Court, CBS's Matlock, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, CBS's The Big Bang Theory, Cartoon Network's Iyanu, Paramount+'s Lioness, AEW/WWE, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Section 31, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, Netflix & Olivia Rodrigo, Crunchyroll's Solo Leveling – Reawakening, Disney+'s Agatha All Along, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Arrowverse, The Rookie, Superman & Lois, Interview with the Vampire, Night Court, Matlock, Yellowstone, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, October 23, 2024:

Billionaire Apocalypse: Why Hugh Jackman Should Lead New FOX Series

Check Out Eminem Introducing President Obama During Harris/Walz Rally

Tracker Season 2: Check Out New Sneak Peeks at Episode 3 "Bloodlines"

The Boys: Homelander Trumps Trump With His Own Fake Fast Food Visit

Caity Lotz Shares Image Gallery with Some Familiar Arrowverse Faces

The Rookie Season 7: Melissa O'Neil Shares Look at Her "On Set Family"

Superman & Lois S04 Midseason Trailer, E05 "Break the Cycle" Overview

God of War: Ronald D. Moore Set as Series Showrunner, Writer & EP

Interview with the Vampire S03 Writers' Room Returns, Needs Mic Check

Night Court Season 3 Trailer: Dan Fielding, For The (Self-) Defense

Matlock: Kathy Bates-Starring CBS Series Returning for Season 2

The Boys: "Incredible" Spinoff Scripts Have Cash Feeling "Terrified"

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03: "Dancing," "Murder" & More Teases

The Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco "100%" Into Returning as Penny

Iyanu Gets Epic Sneak Peek Look; Hits CN, Max, Shomax in Spring 2025

Lioness Season 2 Sneak Peek Finds Zoe Saldaña Back in Action & More

Matlock S01E03 "A Guy Named Greg" Sneek Peeks: Matty Heads to Court

WWE Raw Dominates: AEW Left in Dust by Epic Intercontinental Clash

Star Trek: Section 31 Has Many "This Is My Favorite" Moments: Director

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Trailer Has "John Dutton, RIP" Vibes

Olivia Rodrigo Concert Special Trailer Spotlights "GUTS" World Tour

Solo Leveling – Reawakening Movie Recap/Sneak Peek Poster Released

Agatha All Along Showrunner on That Dolly Parton/"Jolene" Easter Egg

WWE NXT Invades Philly, Reignites Wednesday Night Wars with AEW

