The Boys, Jessica Jones, What If…? End & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Paramount+'s Evil, Netflix's That '90s Show, Jessica Jones/Marvel Studios, Disney+'s Agatha All Along, Crunchyroll's KIZUMONOGATARI -Koyomi Vamp-, Prime Video's The Boys, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Disney+'s Eyes of Wakanda, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, FX's Alien, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Peacock's Community: The Movie, Disney+'s What If…?, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, July 3, 2024:

Stranger Things 5 Filming Officially Halfway Done; Duffer Posts Video

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 17 E06 Preview: Rossi Confronts Voit

AEW Dynamite Preview: Tony Khan Beach Breaking Bad

Evil S04E07 "How To Bandage A Wound" Preview: Leland Has a Visitor

That '90s Show: Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes Set to Return for Part 3

Jessica Jones Has a Marvel Crime Novel So Why Not a TV Miniseries?

Agatha All Along "Really Fun," "Marvel Brand of Scary": Winderbaum

KIZUMONOGATARI -Koyomi Vamp- Anime Hits Theatres This August

The Boys Wins Popcorn Bucket Battle with Its Ode to Love Sausage

Cobra Kai Season 6 Sneak Preview: Mike Barnes Isn't Messing Around

Eyes of Wakanda Series "Expands Into" MCU at "Different Time Periods"

Daredevil: Winderbaum on How "Born Again" Is Similiar to "X-Men '97"

Alien, Aliens Fans "Will Be Very Pleased" with FX Series: Sencindiver

X-Men '97 Season 2 Continues "Emotional Ride" of Season 1: Winderbaum

Community Star Jim Rash Updates Peacock Movie: Filming In 2025?

What If…? Final Season Will Feature "Unexpected" Characters & More

Cobra Kai: Kanan Has Yuji Okumoto/"Buddy Detective Spinoff" Idea

