Eyes of Wakanda Series "Expands Into" MCU at "Different Time Periods"

Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum on Ryan Coogler's Eyes of Wakanda animated series showing how Wakandan history impacted the greater MCU.

Marvel Studios needs to give some serious props to Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television and Animation. With today's rundown of updates on a number of projects during The Official Marvel Podcast (above), he's definitely doing his part to make sure we pay it a lot more attention moving forward. For this go-around, Winderbaum offers some more on Ryan Coogler's Eyes of Wakanda, an animated MCU series set within the world of "Black Panther." First announced in February 2021, a sizzle reel was screened during a special screening event for What If…? Season 2 in December 2023 that included a first look at the series as well as an overview: "Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world, retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts. This is their story."

Though the series will focus on Wakandan history, Winderbaum makes it clear that viewers will also see how that history impacted the MCU during some very key moments. "This is a story about Wakandan history that's produced by Ryan Coogler and directed by Todd Harris. It's an awesome show; the action is insane, and the storytelling's fantastic. It's both about the history of Wakanda but also expands into the greater MCU at different time periods, so if you're a fan of the movies, I think this show is going to be a real treat," he shared.

Earlier this year, Winderbaum shared some insights into the project and what he's seen of it so far. "We're exploring so many amazing avenues on the animated side. 'Eyes of Wakanda,' more than any other show, fits right into our sacred MCU timeline continuity. ['Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler] is a producer on it [and] Todd Harris is one of our long-time storyboard artists who directs it. It's about Wakandan history and mythology, and it's really cool. It looks amazing. And it feels like, 'Okay, I'm getting an animated look into the MCU," he revealed.

Speaking with ComicBook in May, Winderbaum offered another update on Coogler's series – and it sounded like he liked what he was seeing. "'Eyes of Wakanda' is an MCU show. This is the history of Wakanda as told through the War Dogs, and it is some of the best animation we've ever done," Winderbaum shared, giving the upcoming series high praise in terms of its animation approach. "Todd Harris is the creator of that one. That's just such a cool show."

