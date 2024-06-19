The Boys, Modern Family, Wyatt Sick6 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, house of the dragon, modern family, peacemaker, Resident Alien, superman & lois, The Acolyte, the boys, Wyatt Sick6

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's The Boys, Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman, Disney+'s The Acolyte, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Max's Peacemaker, USA Network's WWE Raw, HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Amazon/MGM+'s The Nightbeast, USA Network's Resident Alien, HBO's House of the Dragon, Crystal Lake, Comedy Central's Everybody Still Hates Chris, CW's Superman & Lois, Wyatt Sick6, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, ABC's Modern Family, and more!

The Boys Showrunner on Marjorie Taylor Greene Inspiring Firecracker

My Adventures with Superman S02E06 Preview: What Clark's Fighting For

The Acolyte: Some "Star Wars" Fans Are Making the Case for "Star Trek"

Doctor Who: New "Pyramids of Mars" Edit, Updated FX Set for "Tales"

Peacemaker Star Jennifer Holland's Harcourt Reports for Season 2 Duty

WWE Raw Review: Why AEW Can't Compete with Wyatt Sick6

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Production Begins: New Cast & More

Tatiana Maslany to Star in New Horror Comedy Pilot The Nightbeast

Resident Alien Returning for Season 4; Moves From SYFY to USA Network

House of the Dragon Star Olivia Cooke Teases "Heinous" Season 2

Crystal Lake: Charlize Theron Eyed for Pamela Voorhees & More Details

Everybody Still Hates Chris: Comedy Central Announces Voice Cast

Superman & Lois Final Season Spotlighted in New CW Fall 2024 Promo

Wyatt Sick6 Finally Debuts in Scariest Segment in WWE Raw History

Secretlab Re-Releases House Of The Dragon Chair For Season 2

Star Trek: Lower Decks "Still Feels Like a Miracle" to Mike McMahan

Modern Family: WhatsApp Reunites Bowen, Burrell, Stonestreet, Ferguson

Doctor Who: Gabriel Woolf Discusses Sutekh Return, "Pyramids" & More

