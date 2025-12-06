Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Everyone's Talking Netflix/Warner Bros. Discovery: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Percy Jackson, Fallout, Sabrina Carpenter/Trump, Landman, Punisher, Netflix/Warner Bros. Discovery, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Fallout, SNL, Sabrina Carpenter/Trump, Supernatural, Malcolm in the Middle, Landman, Punisher, Netflix & Warner Bros. Discovery, Peaky Blinders, Stranger Things 5, Doctor Who, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, December 6th, 2025:
Watson S02E09: "Shannon Says Bex Loves Micah" Sneak Peeks Released
Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Riordan Drops Season 3 Ep. 1 Tease
Fallout Season 2 Preview: The Ghoul Needs Someone to Make a Decision
SNL Dragged Into The White House's Weird Sabrina Carpenter Obsession
Sabrina Carpenter Ratios Trump; The White House Deletes ICE Video
WWE SmackDown Preview: Knight vs Gunther for Cena's Last Match
Supernatural Star Collins: Would Be "Fun" To Take On "Monster" Trump
Five Ways Netflix Buying Warner Bros Could Change AEW
Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair Teaser: Back-Shaving Day!
Landman Gets Season 3 Green Light Early Into Season 2 Run
Should AEW Fans Worry About Netflix Buying Warner Bros?
Percy Jackson and the Olympians Offers Special Look at Season 2
Punisher: Jon Bernthal on Punisher Special, "Brand New Day" Connection
What Will Netflix Buying Warner Bros. Mean For DC And DC Comics?
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Set for March Theater/Netflix Release
Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery Make It Official with $82.7B Deal
Paramount/WBD, Spider-Noir, Buffy/Faith & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Sheriff Country: Here's Our Updated S01E07: "Glory Days" Preview
Fire Country: Here's Your S04E07: "Best Mom in the World" Preview
Stranger Things 5 Costume Designer on Vecna, Mr. Whatsit, Tide & More
Stranger Things: Google Easter Egg Takes You to The Upside Down
Boston Blue: Check Out Our Updated S01E07: "Baggage Claim" Preview
Doctor Who: Fifth Doctor Minisode Heralds Remastered Blu-Ray Boxset
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!