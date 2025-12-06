Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Everyone's Talking Netflix/Warner Bros. Discovery: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Percy Jackson, Fallout, Sabrina Carpenter/Trump, Landman, Punisher, Netflix/Warner Bros. Discovery, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Fallout, SNL, Sabrina Carpenter/Trump, Supernatural, Malcolm in the Middle, Landman, Punisher, Netflix & Warner Bros. Discovery, Peaky Blinders, Stranger Things 5, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, December 6th, 2025:

Watson S02E09: "Shannon Says Bex Loves Micah" Sneak Peeks Released

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Riordan Drops Season 3 Ep. 1 Tease

Fallout Season 2 Preview: The Ghoul Needs Someone to Make a Decision

SNL Dragged Into The White House's Weird Sabrina Carpenter Obsession

Sabrina Carpenter Ratios Trump; The White House Deletes ICE Video

WWE SmackDown Preview: Knight vs Gunther for Cena's Last Match

Supernatural Star Collins: Would Be "Fun" To Take On "Monster" Trump

Five Ways Netflix Buying Warner Bros Could Change AEW

Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair Teaser: Back-Shaving Day!

Landman Gets Season 3 Green Light Early Into Season 2 Run

Should AEW Fans Worry About Netflix Buying Warner Bros?

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Offers Special Look at Season 2

Punisher: Jon Bernthal on Punisher Special, "Brand New Day" Connection

What Will Netflix Buying Warner Bros. Mean For DC And DC Comics?

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Set for March Theater/Netflix Release

Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery Make It Official with $82.7B Deal

Paramount/WBD, Spider-Noir, Buffy/Faith & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Sheriff Country: Here's Our Updated S01E07: "Glory Days" Preview

Fire Country: Here's Your S04E07: "Best Mom in the World" Preview

Stranger Things 5 Costume Designer on Vecna, Mr. Whatsit, Tide & More

Stranger Things: Google Easter Egg Takes You to The Upside Down

Boston Blue: Check Out Our Updated S01E07: "Baggage Claim" Preview

Doctor Who: Fifth Doctor Minisode Heralds Remastered Blu-Ray Boxset

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!