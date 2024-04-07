The Boys/Supernatural, WWE WrestleMania & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Alan Ritchson, babylon 5, Batman, bctv daily dispatch, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, justified, lex luthor, michael rosenbaum, superman & lois, the boys, twin peaks, Wrestlemania, wwe

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, WWE WrestleMania XL, Babylon 5, Michael Rosenbaum/Lex Luthor, Alan Ritchson/Batman, Netflix's That '90s Show, CBS's S.W.A.T., FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FX's Justified, CW's Superman & Lois, Twin Peaks/Kyle MacLachlan, FX's Grotesquerie, Prime Video's The Boys, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE WrestleMania XL, Babylon 5, Michael Rosenbaum/Lex Luthor, Alan Ritchson/Batman, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Justified, Superman & Lois, Twin Peaks, The Boys & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, April 7, 2024:

SNL Monologue Sees Kristen Wiig Get All-Star "Five-Timers" Tribute

The Rock Pins Cody Rhodes in Glorious WrestleMania Climax

Babylon 5 Reboot Pilot Pitch "Out to Buyers About Two Weeks Ago": JMS

Sami Zayn Ends Gunther's Historic Title Reign at WrestleMania

Jade Cargill Victorious in First WrestleMania Match Proving WWE > AEW

Jey Uso Defeats Jimmy in Greatest Ever Brother vs. Brother Match

Inside of You: Michael Rosenbaum Likes Idea of All Lex Luthor Episode

Rey & Andrade's WrestleMania Victory Proves Taylor Swift Loves WWE

Two Sets of Tag Champs Crowned at WrestleMania in Epic Ladder Match

Rhea Ripley Triumphs Over Becky Lynch to Retain Title at WrestleMania

Reacher: Alan Ritchson Makes It Clear: "I Would Love to Play Batman"

That '90s Show Season 2 Director Laura Prepon Offers BTS Look

S.W.A.T.: Kenny Johnson on Departing Series; S07E08 Preview Images

Always Sunny: Howerton, Olson on How Long FXX Series Could Run (VIDEO)

Justified Star Walton Goggins Wants to Tell Next Raylan/Boyd Chapter

Superman & Lois Filming Series' Penultimate Episode: Elizabeth Tulloch

Twin Peaks Star Kyle MacLachlan No Fan of Those Reboot Rumors

WrestleMania Night One Preview: Tony Khan's Worst Nightmare

Grotesquerie: Waiting for Ryan Murphy "To Rewrite Some Things": Vance

The Boys: Jared Padalecki Needs a Heads-Up If He's Getting Naked

Star Trek: Discovery Showrunner on "Next Gen" Nods in Season 5 Opener

SNL: Applegate, Spade on That Classic Chris Farley/Matt Foley Sketch

