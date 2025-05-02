Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

American Horror Story, Buffy & King of the Hill: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s Hawkeye, Hulu's Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Pluto TV, NBC's SNL, ABC's The Rookie, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, SYFY & USA Network's Resident Alien, TBS's AEW Dynamite, FX's American Horror Story, Hulu's King of the Hill, SYFY's Revival, Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, ABC's 9-1-1, ABC's Doctor Odyssey, CBS's Elsbeth, RoboForce, CBS's Ghosts, HBO's Game of Thrones, Star Wars, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, May 2, 2025:

Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Reveals Why He Passed on Season 2 Offer

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Revival Series Leaks Are "All Fake": Gellar

Pluto TV Celebrates Ani-May: Adds 800+ Hours of Anime & Much More

SNL: Brunson, Boone & Sherman Turn Promo Into 3-Act Backflip Tragedy

The Rookie S07E17 Early Look Features LA Dodgers' Kiké Hernandez

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Gets The Paley Museum Spotlight

Resident Alien Season 4 Set for June 6th on SYFY & USA (TRAILER)

AEW Dynamite Review: A Personal Attack on WWE and The Chadster

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Series "Retelling That Story…In a New Way"

American Horror Story: Disney TV Studios Head Offers Season 13 Update

King of the Hill Animated Revival Series Set for Summer 2025 Debut

Revival Trailer: Melanie Scrofano-Starring Series Adapt Set for June

Everybody's Live Season Finale: John Mulaney vs. 3 14-Year-Old Boys?!?

Night Court Season 3 Finale in The Daily LITG, 1st of May 2025

9-1-1 Season 8 E16: "The Last Alarm" Preview: Honoring a Fallen Hero

Doctor Odyssey S01E16: "Double-Booked" Preview; Season 1 Finale Update

Elsbeth S02E19: "I've Got a Little List" Preview; Season Finale Update

RoboForce Creator on Bringing Back IP, Cartoon for New Generation

Ghosts: Check Out Our S04E21: "Kyle," Season 4 Finale Preview Updates

Game of Thrones: Bella Ramsey, Kit Harington on "Humiliating" Moment

Star Wars: Ian McDiarmid Reveals Palpatine Series Was Being Developed

Doctor Who: Jonah Hauer-King on "Lucky Day," Playing Ruby's Boyfriend

