American Horror Story, Buffy & King of the Hill: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Hawkeye, Buffy, Resident Alien, American Horror Story, King of the Hill, Revival, 9-1-1, Doctor Who, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s Hawkeye, Hulu's Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Pluto TV, NBC's SNL, ABC's The Rookie, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, SYFY & USA Network's Resident Alien, TBS's AEW Dynamite, FX's American Horror Story, Hulu's King of the Hill, SYFY's Revival, Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, ABC's 9-1-1, ABC's Doctor Odyssey, CBS's Elsbeth, RoboForce, CBS's Ghosts, HBO's Game of Thrones, Star Wars, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, May 2, 2025:
Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Reveals Why He Passed on Season 2 Offer
Buffy the Vampire Slayer Revival Series Leaks Are "All Fake": Gellar
Pluto TV Celebrates Ani-May: Adds 800+ Hours of Anime & Much More
SNL: Brunson, Boone & Sherman Turn Promo Into 3-Act Backflip Tragedy
The Rookie S07E17 Early Look Features LA Dodgers' Kiké Hernandez
The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Gets The Paley Museum Spotlight
Resident Alien Season 4 Set for June 6th on SYFY & USA (TRAILER)
AEW Dynamite Review: A Personal Attack on WWE and The Chadster
Buffy the Vampire Slayer Series "Retelling That Story…In a New Way"
American Horror Story: Disney TV Studios Head Offers Season 13 Update
King of the Hill Animated Revival Series Set for Summer 2025 Debut
Revival Trailer: Melanie Scrofano-Starring Series Adapt Set for June
Everybody's Live Season Finale: John Mulaney vs. 3 14-Year-Old Boys?!?
Night Court Season 3 Finale in The Daily LITG, 1st of May 2025
9-1-1 Season 8 E16: "The Last Alarm" Preview: Honoring a Fallen Hero
Doctor Odyssey S01E16: "Double-Booked" Preview; Season 1 Finale Update
Elsbeth S02E19: "I've Got a Little List" Preview; Season Finale Update
RoboForce Creator on Bringing Back IP, Cartoon for New Generation
Ghosts: Check Out Our S04E21: "Kyle," Season 4 Finale Preview Updates
Game of Thrones: Bella Ramsey, Kit Harington on "Humiliating" Moment
Star Wars: Ian McDiarmid Reveals Palpatine Series Was Being Developed
Doctor Who: Jonah Hauer-King on "Lucky Day," Playing Ruby's Boyfriend
