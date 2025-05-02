Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, Night Court
Night Court Season 3 Finale in The Daily LITG, 2nd of May 2025
Night Court Season 3 Finale was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- Night Court Season 3 finale tops Bleeding Cool's most-read TV stories for the second day running
- Catch up on the biggest pop culture headlines and comic industry news from the past six years
- Find the top trending TV and comic topics, including American Horror Story and Ghosts
- Get comic book birthdays, anniversaries, and LITG highlights spanning multiple years
Night Court Season 3 Finale was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Night Court Season 3 Finale in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Night Court: Check Out Simon Helberg, Raegan Revord From S03 Finale
- American Horror Story: Disney TV Studios Head Offers Season 13 Update
- Ghosts: Check Out Our S04E21: "Kyle," Season 4 Finale Preview Updates
- Countdown: Jensen Ackles Series Set for 3-Episode Debut on June 25th
- Elsbeth S02E19: "I've Got a Little List" Preview; Season Finale Update
- The Dark Knight Rises Batpod and Batman Arrives from McFarlane
- Batman/Superman: World's Finest Gives You Double The Dick (Spoilers)
- Peter Hogan & Steve Parkhouse Bring Resident Alien To An End In 2026
- Batman Comes To York… Not New York, But York York (Spoilers)
- Doctor Odyssey S01E16: "Double-Booked" Preview; Season 1 Finale Update
And a few more of mine from yesterday
- Jenny Blake Tells Her Story in the DC Comics Pride 2025 Anthology
- Marvel Studios Give Away Thunderbolts* Dossier Comic At Regal Cinemas
- Youngblood Deluxe #1 Gets Second Print… Or Is It A 3rd, 4th Or 5th?
- Want To Draw Spawn Professionally? Head to Portsmouth This Weekend
- 36 Comic Book Stores With Special Events for Free Comic Book Day 2025
- Night Court Season 3 Finale in The Daily LITG, 1st of May 2025
- Things To Do If You Like Comics In London In May 2025
LITG one year ago, Professor X's Fate
- The Fate Of Professor X As X-Men Comics Head To A Finale (Spoilers)
- Always Sunny: McElhenney's Response to Seinfeld: Meet Rickety Cricket
- "Well That Just Happened" In Immortal Thor #10 (Spoilers)
- Crisis Part 3: Mark Hamill's Joker "Flips" for Kevin Conroy's Batman
- How Vampires Beat Avengers In Marvel's Blood Hunt (Spoilers)
- What's Blade's Deal In Blood Hunt And Who Bites It? (Big Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics Issues Full Checklist For Infinity Watch Annuals
- Alien: Timothy Olyphant Drops Interesting Detail About FX Series
- MIT Press Announces Two Dungeons & Dragons Books
- Jed MacKay Teased The Big Bad of Blood Hunt For Three Year
- The Weirn Books Vol. 2: Svetlana Chmakova Spooky Series Out in Oct
- Skybound Hires Gregg Sulak as CFO & Will Kassoy for Consumer Strategy
LITG two years ago, Gun Honey Dependable Cheesecake
- Gun Honey Blood For Blood Review: Dependable Cheesecake
- A Very New Look For the Super-Sons in Jon Kent: Adventures Of Superman
- Lady Death Rules Hell with Beauty and Fury with New PCS Statue
- A New Name For Captain Marvel/Shazam -Soyboy? (Spoilers)
- Justified: Raylan Givens Uses Dewey to Let Boyd Know He's Back
- Pokemon TCG: Trading Card Game Classic Preview: Kanto Starters
- Comic Shop Owner, Art Restorer Sentenced to 3 Years Over Jan 6th Riots
- What You Should Read Before Batman #900 (Spoilers)
- Batman Uses "Crisis Actors" When Villains Learn His Identity #Spoilers
- Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames Is Pokemon TCG's August 2023 Set
- Just How Thin Is The Planet Of The Apes Omnibus Anyway?
- DC Comics Continues To Update Real-Life Daily Planet Website
- Will Your Shop Get a Secret Edition Oni Lamentation Variant This Week?
- Orson Welles: Warrior Of The Worlds, a New Comic From Scout Comics
- Guardian Of The Republic Goes Underground In May For Hexagon Comics
LITG three years ago: Walking Dead to Arrowverse
- The Walking Dead, AMC Defend Norman Reedus in Official Statement
- RIP Arrowverse (2012-2022)? BCTV Daily Dispatch Editorial
- Doctor Who S14: When Is A "Second Re-Boot" Not A "Second Re-Boot"?
- Moon Knight Episode 5 "Asylum" Loses Inclusive Language Battle: Review
- Today Is Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day In Pokémon GO
- Star Trek: Del Arco Pitches New Picard Spinoff, Brady Responds
- Grant Morrison Wants to Suggest Hal Jordan Has a Pansexual Persuasion
- Daredevil #319 Second Print Already $119 At Auction
- Jason Aaron Introduces Ghost Rider As A Samurai In Avengers #58
- That '90s Show: Grace, Prepon, Kutcher, Kunis, & Valderrama to Appear9
- Take Pride And Thank FOC It's 1st Of May 2022
- Next Saturday Is Free Comic Book Day – Here Are A Few Shops' Plans
- Amazing Spider-Man #1 Beats Justice League #75 in BC Bestseller List
- Corpse de Ballet, Megan Kearney's New YA Graphic Novel For 2024
- Ty Templeton's Batman & Robin Adventures #1 At Auction For $87 So Far
- Together Again for the First Time in Giant-Size Invaders 1, at Auction
- Daredevil #319 Second Print Already $119 At Auction
- Walking Dead to Lightyear in The Daily LITG, 1st Of May 2022
LITG four years ago, from Night Court to Pokémon GO
- Night Court: Melissa Rauch Joins John Larroquette for NBC Series Pilot
- Here's How To Get Shiny Smeargle In Pokémon GO
- What We Do in the Shadows Drives Stake Into Heart of Season 3 Filming
- All 64 Designs For The X-Men's Hellfire Gala This Summer
- Rick and Morty Venture Through The Eternal Nightmare Machine
- Marvel Universe Shaken to Foundations in Heroes Reborn #1 [Preview]
- Bryan Hitch Has A Hair-Trigger Over Superman
- First Look: Superman & The Authority by Grant Morrison & Mikel Janin
- Dark Horse to Release Non-NFT Sin City 30th Anniversary Books
- Shiny Galarian Ponyta To Be Unlocked In Pokémon GO Event
- "Him" Resurrected as Adam Warlock in Marvel Premiere #1 Up for Auction
- Matthew Rosenberg, Elon Musk to Team-Up, Clean Flint's Water Supply?
- Awkward Poison Ivy Cosplay Adventures in Swamp Thing #3 [Preview]
- Poaching the Teen Titans in Suicide Squad #3 [Preview]
- Does Batman Have Enough Prep Time for Politics? Batman #108 Preview
- Final She Could Fly Graphic Novel Coming in October from Berger Books
- Star Wars Becomes a Real Comic – War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha
- Dark Horse to Release Non-NFT Sin City 30th Anniversary Books
- Some Comic Shops Are Still Doing Free Comic Book Day Today
- Storm to Ghost Friends During Big Party in Marauders #20 [Preview]
- All 28 Original Sheldon Mayer Sugar & Spike #23 Art Pages At Auction
- Man-Thing to Rise to Occasion – X-Men: Curse of the Man-Thing Preview
- Three Al Jaffee MAD Magazine Fold-In Original Art Pages At Auction
- Marvel Universe Shaken to Foundations in Heroes Reborn #1 [Preview]
- Rewind: Five Spoilery Teases For Marvel's Heroes Reborn, Out This Week
- Carnage Becomes a Music Critic – Black White and Blood #3 [Preview]
- Dynamite Sold 350,000 Omnibus Editions Of The Boys In 2019 and 2020
- Cor Blimey! It's a Preview of the Final Issue of Marvel's The Union
- Shakti, a New Graphic Novel by SJ Sindu & Nabi H Ali From HarperAlley
- Beyond The Breach & Clans Of Belari in AfterShock July 2021 Solicits
- Hair To The Throne – The Daily LITG, 1st of May 2021
LITG five years ago, Baby Yoda, Alton Brown and Buffy
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, with more from our favourite Baby Yoda, Alton Brown, and Buffy The Vampire Slayer comic books.
- Funko Announces More Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian Pop Vinyls
- Good Eats: Reloaded Review: Alton Brown Raises The Stakes On Steaks
- Big First Appearance You Can't Miss in Buffy The Vampire Slayer #14
- Danny Boyle's Frankenstein Proves Most Intense Adaptation Yet: Review
- Good Omens: Lockdown: Gaiman, Tennant, Sheen Reunite for Follow-Up
- A Mega First Appearance in Go Go Power Rangers #31
- Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars Collectibles for Fan First Friday
- Jay And Silent Bob Mall Brawl Will Be Released Next Week
- Marvel Returns to Comic Shops on May 27th – and It's a Wednesday
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
LITG six years ago, Walking Dead, Dead Mutants, Cyberfrog
- Today's Walking Dead #191 Changes Everything About the Comic (Major Spoilers)
- How Toxic Masculinity Killed (SPOILERS) in Uncanny X-Men
- Magic: The Gathering's War of the Spark Mythic Edition Goes on Sale Wednesday
- Ethan Van Sciver Commissions 'Retailer Exclusive' Dynamite Covers With Cyberfrog
- DC Comics Updates Its Solicitations for The Year Of The Villain – The Offer, After Lex Luthor's Transformation (Spoilers)
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Liam Sharp, artist on The Green Lantern, co-creator of Bloodseed.
- Scott Rosenberg of Platinum Studios.
- Onrie Kompan, creator of the Yi Soon Shin Trilogy, MARX, and #1500ComicBookBattle.
- Lorenzo Ruggiero, Marvel Comics inker.
- Sean Howe, comic book industry journalist, author of Marvel Comics: The Untold Story.
- Cory Levine, writer of Bowery Boys.
- Andy Winter, co-creator of Hero Killers, publisher of Moonface Comics.
- Ryan Brown of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
- Howard Cruse, founder of Gay Comix, creator of Stuck Rubber Baby.
- Glenn Herdling, former Editorial Director of Marvel's Custom Publishing, writer of Namor The Sub-Mariner, Wizard Entertainment's Director of Business Development and publisher of their Black Bull comics line.
- Jerry Scott, co-creator of Baby Blues and Zits
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.