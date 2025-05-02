Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, Night Court

Night Court Season 3 Finale in The Daily LITG, 2nd of May 2025

Night Court Season 3 Finale was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Night Court Season 3 finale tops Bleeding Cool's most-read TV stories for the second day running

Catch up on the biggest pop culture headlines and comic industry news from the past six years

Find the top trending TV and comic topics, including American Horror Story and Ghosts

Get comic book birthdays, anniversaries, and LITG highlights spanning multiple years

Night Court Season 3 Finale was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Night Court Season 3 Finale in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Professor X's Fate

LITG two years ago, Gun Honey Dependable Cheesecake

LITG three years ago: Walking Dead to Arrowverse

LITG four years ago, from Night Court to Pokémon GO

LITG five years ago, Baby Yoda, Alton Brown and Buffy

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, with more from our favourite Baby Yoda, Alton Brown, and Buffy The Vampire Slayer comic books.

LITG six years ago, Walking Dead, Dead Mutants, Cyberfrog

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Liam Sharp, artist on The Green Lantern, co-creator of Bloodseed.

artist on The Green Lantern, co-creator of Bloodseed. Scott Rosenberg of Platinum Studios.

of Platinum Studios. Onrie Kompan, creator of the Yi Soon Shin Trilogy, MARX, and #1500ComicBookBattle.

creator of the Yi Soon Shin Trilogy, MARX, and #1500ComicBookBattle. Lorenzo Ruggiero, Marvel Comics inker.

Marvel Comics inker. Sean Howe, comic book industry journalist, author of Marvel Comics: The Untold Story.

comic book industry journalist, author of Marvel Comics: The Untold Story. Cory Levine, writer of Bowery Boys.

writer of Bowery Boys. Andy Winter , co-creator of Hero Killers, publisher of Moonface Comics.

, co-creator of Hero Killers, publisher of Moonface Comics. Ryan Brown of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Howard Cruse , founder of Gay Comix, creator of Stuck Rubber Baby.

, founder of Gay Comix, creator of Stuck Rubber Baby. Glenn Herdling, former Editorial Director of Marvel's Custom Publishing, writer of Namor The Sub-Mariner, Wizard Entertainment's Director of Business Development and publisher of their Black Bull comics line.

former Editorial Director of Marvel's Custom Publishing, writer of Namor The Sub-Mariner, Wizard Entertainment's Director of Business Development and publisher of their Black Bull comics line. Jerry Scott, co-creator of Baby Blues and Zits

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!