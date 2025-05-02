Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe crown jewel

WWE Plans Weekend Takeover for Crown Jewel: Perth in October

El Presidente reports from Western Australia about John Cena's final Australian appearance at WWE Crown Jewel weekend takeover in Perth this October!

Article Summary WWE Crown Jewel: Perth takes over RAC Arena Oct 11, with SmackDown and Raw for a full weekend fiesta, comrades!

John Cena brings his Farewell Tour Down Under—don’t miss his final WWE appearance in Australia, viva la lucha!

Secure socialist ringside glory—Priority Passes, travel packages, and Netflix streaming for every comrade worldwide!

Expect epic Champion vs. Champion matches—trust El Presidente, champions are made in and out of the ring!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury yacht anchored off the coast of Western Australia where I am currently avoiding three separate Interpol warrants and scouting locations for my next summer palace! Today, I bring you magnificent news from the world of sports entertainment that has me more excited than the time Fidel Castro and I had front-row seats at WrestleMania III!

My sources within WWE (who may or may not be the janitor I have on payroll to collect Triple H's hair samples) have informed me that WWE is planning a massive takeover of Perth, Australia this October with Crown Jewel: Perth headlining a weekend of wrestling extravaganza! This glorious celebration of muscular men and women pretending to fight will take place at RAC Arena on Saturday, October 11, 2025, comrades!

But that is not all! Like a properly executed socialist five-year plan, WWE is making this a three-day event with Friday Night SmackDown on October 10 and Monday Night Raw on October 13 also taking place at the same venue. This is what I call efficient use of resources, comrades! Unlike The American CIA, who once spent millions of dollars setting up surveillance equipment in my palace only for me to move to my beach house the very next day. Haha! The looks on their faces!

Now, the biggest news that has me ready to rename my presidential mansion to "Hustle, Loyalty, Respect Plaza" is that the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will be making his final WWE appearance in Australia as part of his 2025 Farewell Tour! This is truly historic, comrades! I remember when Cena and I arm-wrestled during a secret diplomatic mission in 2010. He let me win after I threatened to nationalize his merchandise sales in my country. Such a humble superstar!

Crown Jewel: Perth will feature thrilling Champion vs. Champion matches in both men's and women's divisions. Last year, Cody Rhodes and Liv Morgan emerged victorious as the inaugural Crown Jewel Champions. Will they defend their titles successfully? I have tried to bribe several WWE officials for this information, but apparently, they have stronger ethics than most of the government officials I deal with. Very disappointing!

For those of you wanting to attend this capitalist spectacle with socialist undertones (all those wrestlers sharing one ring, comrades!), you can register for an exclusive presale opportunity at WWE's website. I myself have already secured front row seats by threatening to redirect several oil tankers if my demands weren't met. The American State Department calls this "international terrorism," but I call it "effective negotiation tactics!"

This event follows the tremendously successful Elimination Chamber: Perth that took place at Optus Stadium in February 2024, which set records as the most-attended and highest-viewed Elimination Chamber in WWE history. I watched it with my good friend Kim Jong-un, who was very impressed with the Chamber's design and asked if I thought it could be repurposed for "government use." I had to explain to him that wrestling is fake, but his political prisoners are real. We had a good laugh about it over some cognac!

For viewers at home, Crown Jewel: Perth, SmackDown, and Raw will broadcast live on Netflix in most global markets. In the United States, Crown Jewel will stream on Peacock while SmackDown will air on USA Network. This streaming arrangement reminds me of how I distribute my weekly addresses to my people – mandatory viewing on all channels!

If you want to experience this event like a true dictator, Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from On Location, offering premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, and ringside photo opportunities. It's almost as good as my VIP treatment, minus the armed guards and emergency escape helicopter!

Travel packages are also available through Sportsnet Holidays for those wanting to make the journey to Perth. When I travel to sporting events, I typically close the national airspace and requisition the presidential jet, but I understand most of you comrades must use commercial airlines. How dreadful!

As a final note in their press release, WWE and Tourism Western Australia have acknowledged the traditional custodians of Western Australia and their connection to the land, waters, and culture. This is something I can respect! In my country, I also frequently acknowledge the traditional custodians – right before explaining why I am the new custodian and they should probably leave!

That is all for now, comrades! This is your El Presidente, signing off from Western Australia, where I am currently negotiating with local officials to rename Perth to "El Presidenteville" for the duration of the event. They keep hanging up, but persistence is key in both revolution and event planning!

Until next time – Viva la WWE! Viva John Cena! And most importantly, Viva El Presidente!

