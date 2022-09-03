The Great North S03E01 Images: A Bright, Flying Kangaroo-Filled Future

FOX's The Great North is quickly approaching its season three premiere on September 25th in the "Animation Domination" lineup. With recent photos giving fans a sneak peek at the first episode of season three & the thrill from the renewal of a fourth season, creators Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin have exciting things ahead for them.

The first episode of season three of The Great North is titled "A Knife to Remember," and a summary of the plot reads, "Honeybee and Wolf discover an outback-themed restaurant they can't stop going to. Beef confronts his fear of small talk." The Molyneux sisters have a new overall deal with 20th Century Fox Animation and are even working on a feature, The People We Hate at the Wedding, starring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell, Ben Platt, Dustin Milligan, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson. The film will be premiering on Amazon on November 18th.

About the work with 20th Television Animation, they've said, "They let us be our strange selves in a way we could only have dreamed of, and we couldn't be more grateful for their input and support. Also, we love the mugs they send us, and we keep losing them, so we really hope this relationship continues for years."

An animated comedy series, The Great North follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family as a single dad, Beef (Nick Offerman), does his best to keep his bunch of kids close – especially his only daughter, Judy (Jenny Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out the family are Judy's older brother, Wolf (Will Forte), and his new wife, Honeybee (Dulcé Sloan), middle brother Ham (Paul Rust), and 10-year-old-going-on-50 little brother Moon (Aparna Nancherla). While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, Alyson (Megan Mullally), and her imaginary friend, Alanis Morissette (voicing as herself), who appears to her in the Northern Lights.

some people say more is less, but i say more is 4️⃣ congrats to @GreatNorthFOX on getting renewed for a 4th season today!

Based on the episode synopsis, it looks like plenty of character development is ahead for the Tobin family, and we're here for it. Based on photos, there are more fantastical moments and dreams that await them too. Flying kangaroos, themed restaurants, and more await us in the season three premiere of The Great North on Sunday, September 25th at 8:30 PM EST.