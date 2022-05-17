The Great North Season 2 E21 Review: Wet Nachos & Missing Trunks

FOX's The Great North journeyed to the indoor water park with the Tobin family, Wolf not included, and found some curses of water-related entertainment along the way. Some minor spoilers may be ahead, so consider this your fair warning before reading any further…

The Great North visited a new water park in town with the Tobin family while Wolf refused to attend out of fear that a curse followed him and his swim trunks when approaching such establishments. Beef, Judy, Moon, and Honeybee were all excited about the park for a variety of unique and hilarious reasons.

In The Great North's trip to the water park, Beef wanted to simply see his family be happy but found temptation in "the siren's song" with a mermaid show. Judy found herself very hungry but continued to lose or travel dangerous terrain to obtain nachos and their missing gooey cheeses. Moon simply wanted the wait to go down the most intense slide to not cost 2 hours of his time. Ham wanted to just relax on the lazy river but his people-pleasing and genuine kindness got the best of him when in line. And Honeybee awaited a moment to speak with Jason Patric but ended up being told he couldn't make it… and by none other than a grief counselor.

The Great North also gave a hilarious couple of moments with Wolf as he attempted a day at the beach but found himself in a muddy pipe and hitchhiking to the water park. What was awesome was the guest voice of the truck driver that picked him up, voiced by the fabulous and incredible Pam Grier. The hilariously dark moments of advice her character gave were fantastic.

This episode of The Great North was overall a really good way of having each character express themselves within a singular theme, including Wolf. While most of the episode was great and had plenty of fantastic lines, at times some moments felt rushed like the time with Beef's mermaid obsession. I only wished we got to see his character arriving at the event and seeing it for what it was rather than discovering him there along with the kids and Honeybee. Besides some rushed moments, it was a quality episode and truly a lot of fun.

The Great North Season 2 Episode 21 "Slide & Wet-Judice Adventure" Review by Brittney Bender 8 / 10 FOX's The Great North S02E21 "Slide & Wet-Judice Adventure" was a fun episode full of character exploration and witty humor, but certain storylines could have been less rushed in order to make everything feel complete. Credits Network FOX