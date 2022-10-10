The Great North Season 3 Ep. 3 Review: Sexy Corn On The Cob Caddy

FOX's The Great North embraced Autumn in a truly universal way that spoke to how much fun each character in the series can be. Season 3 Episode 3, "Autumn If You Got Em Adventure," showcases Judy's storytelling and brings together some of the most hilarious and joyous moments in this series. Some minor spoilers may be ahead, so consider this your fair warning before reading any further…

The Great North brought out such a surprise with Judy's synopsis of the evening's events during the Fall Frenzy Dance. It was a welcome sight to see this episode begin with such a moment, and it's always great seeing Alanis Morissette in the form of an aurora in the night sky. Opening up a conversation on relationship communication gone wrong and the ups and downs of it all was really nice to see.

The Great North characters like Honeybee and Wolf are so accepting of each other; even if that means being horny because of a vehicle that resembles corn, they still are there for one another. It's the same way with the Tobin family, they automatically were there to shield Judy from potential incoming kiss threats. The episode perfectly showcased how incredible each is on their own and when they come together as a family.

The Great North can often depend on its storytelling, dialogue, and character development within an episode. The animation and general look and details in each episode tend to be top-notch and overall well-done on many levels. This episode's story has smaller parts, but they all fit together like a jigsaw puzzle for the bigger picture to be seen. In each of these pieces, there is a plentiful amount of dialogue and character traits that develop relationships, like Judy and Gill, for example.

