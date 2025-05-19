Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Last of Us, Buffy, Tracker/Ackles & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: S.W.A.T. Exiles, Neagley, Buffy, The Last of Us, The Rookie, Tracker/Jensen Ackles, SNL, Doctor Who & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Sony Pictures TV's S.W.A.T. Exiles, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Prime Video's Neagley, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar & James Marsters, James Gunn & DCU, HBO's The Last of Us, ABC's The Rookie, DC Studios' Superman, Disney+'s Ironheart, CBS's Tracker & Jensen Ackles, WWE/AEW, NBC's SNL, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, May 19, 2025:

S.W.A.T. Exiles: Shemar Moore Set to Return for Spinoff Series

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Teaser: It's All About Survival

Neagley: Sten, Ritchson Film Reacher Spinoff During Chicago Cubs Game

The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E04: "Feisty Friendly" Images Released

Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar Reacts to Marsters' Kind Words: "Crying"

James Gunn on DCU Having HBO Max Timeline Similar to MCU/Disney+

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2: Here's Your Episode 3 Preview!

The Last of Us Season 2 Preview: Episode 6 Brings Memories of Joel

The Rookie: Check Out Nathan Fillion's Season 7 Wrap Speech (VIDEO)

Superman: James Gunn "Can't Wait" For Us To Meet This Ma And Pa Kent

Mike Deodato On Not Getting Paid For Ironheart By Marvel Studios

Tracker: Jensen Ackles Sounding Pretty Positive About Season 3 Return

AEW Collision Review: The Truth Behind Those "Technical Difficulties"

SNL Season 50 Finale Brings "Joke Swap," Miss Eggy & Bittersweet Vibes

SNL: Here's a Look at the Complete Season 50 Finale "Goodnights"

Eurovision, Doctor Who, Rick and Morty & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Drew Carey Show Launches on YouTube with Episode Releases

Doctor Who: RTD's Season 2 Clues: Unholy Trinity NOT Revealed & More

Doctor Who Season 2: Our "The Interstellar Song Contest" Deep Dive

Doctor Who "Unleashed" S02E06: "Interstellar Song Contest" Film School

