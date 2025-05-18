Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Eurovision, Doctor Who, Rick and Morty & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, Doctor Who, Eurovision, SNL, Arcane, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Demon Slayer, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Eurovision Song Contest 2025, NBC's SNL, AEW/WWE, Netflix's Arcane, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Crunchyroll, Shout! TV & Pee-wee's Playhouse, Netflix/Star Trek: Prodigy, Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, Doctor Who, Eurovision Song Contest 2025, SNL, AEW/WWE, Arcane, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Crunchyroll, Netflix/Star Trek: Prodigy, Demon Slayer, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, May 18, 2025:

Rick and Morty Season 9 Update; Parnell on Justin Roiland Departure

Eurovision Song Contest 2025: Austria Wins Big with JJ & "Wasted Love"

SNL 50 Finale Pregame Revisits Michael Che & Colin Jost's Joke Swaps

AEW Collision: Beach Break to Ruin Beaches and Breaks Forever Tonight

WWE SmackDown Delivers Perfect Show While Tony Khan Ruins Sleep

Arcane: Linke, Overton on What Future Could Hold for Caitlyn & Vi

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03: Norman Reedus Shares New Teaser

Doctor Who, Wednesday, Smiling Friends & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Crunchyroll August Blu-Ray Releases Go for Quality over Quantity

Eurovision Song Contest 2025: Our Grand Final Preview/Viewing Guide

Shout! TV Sets Pee-wee's Playhouse Marathon; Coincides with HBO Doc

Star Trek: Prodigy Creators on Series Leaving Netflix Later This Year

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Teaser in "Mugen Train"

Doctor Who S02E06 "The Interstellar Song Contest" Marries Camp, Menace

Eurovision 2025: Here's Who Made OUR "Grand Final" Top 10 Cut

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!