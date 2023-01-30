The Last of Us, Rick and Morty & #SaveWarriorNun: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, Warrior Nun, Saturday Night Live, Annie Wersching, James Gunn/DCU, The Last of Us, and more!

With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Rita Ora with "You Only Love Me," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a writer for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty clueing us in on why folks may be running silent when it comes to Justin Roiland, Warrior Nun fans looking to Apple TV+ & getting an incentive from Simon Barry to top 10M tweets, NBC's Saturday Night Live leaning on Michael B. Jordan, Lil Baby & a new wave of weirdness to win the weekend, the entertainment industry mourning the passing of Annie Wersching (The Rookie, Star Trek: Picard & more), DC-Loving Congressman Robert Garcia "threatening" Congressional hearings if DC Studios co-head James Gunn & Peter Safran don't produce DCU news by February 1st, and HBO's The Last of Us offering its best episode of the season yet (and possibly the best single episode of 2023).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Last of Us, Rick and Morty, Warrior Nun & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Amazon's Invincible, Tom Hanks/Happy Days, HBO Max's Harley Quinn, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, WWE, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, January 30, 2023:

Meet Yourself: China's Feel-Good Series Scores Over 1 Billion Views

The Last of Us S01E03 Review: A Heart-Warming, Soulful Dramatic Change

James Gunn Promises DCU Answers, Avoids Congressional Hearings

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Official Trailer Signals A Journey's End

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia/Eagles Reminder: It's A Philly Thing

Invincible: Has Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joined Season 2 Voice Cast?

Warrior Nun Tweets Break 8M; Simon Barry Offers 10M Tweets Incentive

The Rookie, Star Trek: Picard Star Annie Wersching Passes Away, Age 45

DC-Loving Congressman Robert Garcia Has DCU "Warning" for James Gunn

Rick and Morty Writer Clues Us In on Reason for Justin Roiland Silence

Tom Hanks Credits "Happy Days" for Jumpstarting His Film Career

Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Fans Get Reassurance From EP Schumacker

The Mandalorian Season 3: This Is The Way to A New Series Teaser

Cody Rhodes and Triple H Are the Most Wholesome Thing in Wrestling

Saturday Night Live: Jordan, Lil Baby & Weirdness Win The Day But…

Buffy, WWE Royal Rumble, Arrowverse, TLOU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

That 90's Show in The Daily LITG, 29th January 2023

