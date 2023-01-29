That 90's Show in The Daily LITG, 29th January 2023 An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, what you were reading and when, as well as whose got a birthday in comics today.

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And you can read the Top 100 Bleeding Cool Stories from 2022 right here.

LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday

ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, The Day Of David Tennant's Doctor Who

LITG two years ago, Neil Gaiman and Orlando Jones

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

LITG three years ago – James Tynion Joined Batman

And Sandman was separate from Lucifer.

LITG four years ago – Scott Bakula crossed over

And Bill Maher had new rules.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Graphic novelist Joseph-Elliott Coleman.

Jeph Loeb , former Executive Vice President of Marvel TV

, former Executive Vice President of Marvel TV David W. Olbrich, former Publisher of Malibu, Director of Humanoids, VP of Space Goat

former Publisher of Malibu, Director of Humanoids, VP of Space Goat Danica Davidson, author of Overworld Adventure and Overworld Heroes.

author of Overworld Adventure and Overworld Heroes. Scott McDaniel , artist on Daredevil, Batman and Green Arrow,

, artist on Daredevil, Batman and Green Arrow, Michael McDermott , writer on FUBAR, Imaginary Drugs and Smosh.

, writer on FUBAR, Imaginary Drugs and Smosh. Ahmad Rashad Doucet, artist on Alabaster Shadows, Can I Pet Your Werewolf

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, that90sshow